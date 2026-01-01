Fingerprint Partner Program_

Build, Grow,
and Scale
Trusted Identity.

Partner with the leader in device intelligence and fraud prevention to build integrated solutions, unlock new revenue opportunities, and win complex fraud and identity use cases together.

Become a Partner

PARTNERED WITH LEADING TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

Okta
Ping Identity
Unit21
AWS
Checkout.com
Incode
Sumsub
Manus
Plaid
Browserbase
Incode
Checkout.com
Okta
Ping Identity
Plaid
Unit21
Sumsub
Browserbase
Manus
AWS
Incode
Checkout.com
Okta
Ping Identity
Plaid
Unit21
Sumsub
Browserbase
Manus
AWS

Partnership benefits

Leading device intelligence

Expand your product capabilities with highly accurate identification.

Get fraud expertise

Access Fingerprint's domain expertise to differentiate your solutions.

Supercharge your growth

Accelerate your sales growth & increase customer deal value.

Enhance sales enablement

Equip your sales team with value-based sales & marketing collateral.

Partnership types

Fingerprint partners with leading technology providers in identity, authentication, fraud, security, and risk orchestration. We offer multiple partnership options to meet your needs:

OEM Partners

Enhance your product offering by embedding Fingerprint's capabilities into your solution providing immediate value to your customers.

Referral and Resell Partners

Increase earnings through referrals and reselling. Partners can benefit from revenue sharing or preferred pricing from successful referrals.

Integration Partners

Provide direct access to our capabilities by integrating Fingerprint directly in your platform and grow revenue working with us.

MADE FOR DEVELOPERS_
Star28k+

The bedrock of risk intelligence

Engineering teams trust Fingerprint to access industry-leading visitor identification and extensive device intelligence, built by our world-class research team and powered by machine learning.Engineering teams trust Fingerprint's signals to easily prevent account takeover attempts.

Documentation
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Integrate with the tools that you already trust

Fingerprint offers seamless third-party integrations, making it easy to get started quickly, whatever your tech stack.

Pierre Roudaut photo

Fingerprint helps Checkout.com enhance their fraud detection capabilities.

“Fingerprint gives a real competitive edge to our fraud detection product. The developer experience was outstanding — we reached setup and production in less than a week.”

Pierre RoudautSr. Engineering Manager - Fraud@ Checkout
G2
GITHUB
28k+ Stars

How partners grow with Fingerprint

Fingerprint partnerships are designed to create durable business value, not just one off integrations.

Partners work with us to expand their offerings, reach new customers, and solve complex identity and fraud challenges together.

What partners unlock

  • /New growth opportunities through joint solutions, services, referrals, and ecosystem alignment
  • /Co-selling collaboration with Fingerprint Sales on strategic accounts and shared customers
  • /Joint GTM motions built around high impact use cases
  • /Partner enablement including training, documentation, and technical support
  • /Early visibility into product direction and opportunities to influence roadmap through real world use cases

Why partner with Fingerprint

Fingerprint is trusted by leading companies operating in high scale, high risk environments where identity matters most.

Why partners choose Fingerprint

  • /Industry leading device intelligence used by global enterprises
  • /Proven at scale across web and mobile environments
  • /Designed with privacy, performance, and reliability at the core
  • /Purpose built to solve real world fraud and identity challenges

What partnership looks like in practice

Partnership with Fingerprint is hands on, collaborative, and execution focused.

In practice, this means

  • /Integrated solutions that address real identity and fraud challenges
  • /Joint customer wins supported by aligned GTM motion
  • /Co-marketing through content, campaigns, and events
  • /Clear ownership and named points of contact on both sides to ensure follow through and momentum

How partners grow with Fingerprint

Fingerprint partnerships are designed to create durable business value, not just one off integrations.

What partners unlock

  • /New growth opportunities through joint solutions, services, referrals, and ecosystem alignment
  • /Co-selling collaboration with Fingerprint Sales on strategic accounts and shared customers
  • /Joint GTM motions built around high impact use cases
  • /Partner enablement including training, documentation, and technical support

Why partner with Fingerprint

Fingerprint is trusted by leading companies operating in high scale, high risk environments.

Why partners choose Fingerprint

  • /Industry leading device intelligence used by global enterprises
  • /Proven at scale across web and mobile environments
  • /Designed with privacy, performance, and reliability at the core
  • /Purpose built to solve real world fraud and identity challenges

What partnership looks like in practice

Partnership with Fingerprint is hands on, collaborative, and execution focused.

In practice, this means

  • /Integrated solutions that address real identity and fraud challenges
  • /Joint customer wins supported by aligned GTM motion
  • /Co-marketing through content, campaigns, and events
  • /Clear ownership and named points of contact on both sides to ensure follow through and momentum
Contact us_

Ready to Get Started?Become a partner

Fill out our partnership request form.Fill out our partnership request form to get started.

$1 Billion +in fraud losses prevented in the last 12 months_
7 Billion +unique browsers and mobile devices identified annually_

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