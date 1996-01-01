Deliver actionable insights to your customers with the global leader in device identification
Fingerprint’s partner program is designed to generate additional value for your customers and increase customer retention, speed up the time-to-revenue for new partners, and focuses on partner enablement.
Provide highly accurate device identification quickly to your end customers
Equip your salesforce with value-based sales and marketing collateral
Access Fingerprint’s fraud domain and GTM expertise to differentiate your solutions
Accelerate your sales growth and increase customer deal value
Refer opportunities to Fingerprint.
Resell Fingerprint capabilities with Fingerprint brand.
Integrate Fingerprint into your platform and offer your clients access to Fingerprint solutions through your product.
Embed Fingerprint capabilities into your offering and sell Fingerprint as if it's your own to add immediate value for your customers.
Fingerprint partners with leading technology providers in identity, authentication, fraud, security and risk orchestration, payments, and the marketing space to provide combined offerings that deliver highly accurate, actionable insights, and future-proofed solutions to our mutual customers across a wide range of industries from financial services to eCommerce marketplaces and more.