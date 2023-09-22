Reducing Payment Fraud with Reliable Visitor Identification

What is Payment Fraud?

Payment fraud revolves around online financial transactions for goods or services. The keyword is “payment.” This nefarious activity occurs when fraudsters obtain stolen credit, debit, or checking data. Then, that fraudster uses the stolen financial data to make an unauthorized purchase, pretending to be the card or account owner. Often, the criminal will quickly sell the item or items purchased illegally to obtain cash.

Why is Payment Fraud Important?

Payment Fraud is a serious issue for businesses that store, handle, or process payment information. By processing stolen card data, fraudsters can leverage your business for money laundering operations or unauthorized goods/services that will create chargebacks. Chargebacks are when a merchant must return payment for an unauthorized transition and sometimes incur a fee. Chargebacks impact margins, business reputation, customer service, and financial accounting overhead.

Why Fingerprint

Many businesses that have implemented sophisticated anti-fraud systems take into account suspicious flagged purchases based on a visitor's device, IP address, and browser fingerprint. However, despite these measures, some fraudulent purchases still slip through undetected. These companies discover that the accuracy of their current fingerprinting solution is insufficient in identifying all fraudulent activities, leading to chargebacks, lost revenue, and a potential threat to their seller reputation.

After comparing Fingerprint Pro with existing browser identifiers, most people find that Fingerprint Pro's Visitor IDs are unparalleled in accuracy and have far fewer false positives. Our reliable identification signals significantly help our customers improve their credit card anti-fraud workflows.

How to Increase Account Growth by Identifying & Preventing Payment Fraud

Fingerprint Pro provides a unique identifier, known as the visitorId , for every visitor to your website. This identifier is collected behind the scenes whenever someone performs a specific action with our JavaScript fingerprinting agent installed. To ensure data integrity, Fingerprint Pro also offers tools to validate these identifiers sent by your front end. By utilizing these features, you can protect your users and your business from various payment frauds. Additionally, your legitimate users will not experience any additional friction when making payments.

Since you know your product and business landscape best, it is up to you to configure anti-fraud workflows using the visitorId to detect fraud on your website. Below, we provide some steps and best practices that can serve as a starting point for your custom solution.

Configuring Fingerprint Pro for Payment Fraud Prevention

To use Fingerprint Pro effectively to prevent payment frauds such as credit card cracking, chargeback fraud, or stolen card abuse, you should configure logic that utilizes the visitorId among other timestamped data in conjunction with information provided by a user. Therefore, it is crucial to think through the logic used to determine suspicious activity and that the correct actions are taken when a visitor is flagged.

Suspicious Activity Logic

When a visitor attempts to pay for an order, we recommend sending the visitorId , requestId , and credit card data to your application server, where they persist in the storage layer. Using this data, you can compare the current visitorId and credit card pairing to previous attempts to catch threats.

Here are the recommended logic rules for Payment Fraud prevention:

First, you need to add the Fingerprint Pro JavaScript agent to your webpage. Alternatively, if your frontend uses modern frameworks such as React.js or Angular, one can use one of our libraries instead.

const fpPromise = import ( "https://fpjscdn.net/v3/<your-public-api-key>" ) . then ( ( FingerprintJS ) => FingerprintJS . load ( { endpoint : "<https://metrics.yourdomain.com>" , } ) ) ; const fp = await fpPromise ; const result = await fp . get ( ) ;

The endpoint property is quite important and is used for the custom subdomain setup. Using a subdomain is required for the most accurate identification while using Fingerprint Pro.

Send the user’s credit card data together with visitorId and requestId to your API.

const orderData = { cardNumber , cardCvv , cardExpiration , visitorId , requestId , } ; const response = await fetch ( "/api/place-order" , { method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( orderData ) , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , Accept : "application/json" , } , } ) ;

All next steps should be performed on the backend. If your backend logic is built on top of Node.js or any other popular server-side framework or language, you can use one of our Fingerprint Server API SDKs.

Check if the request contains valid visitorId and requestId . Stop users with forged data.

const visitorId = req . body . visitorId ; const requestId = req . body . requestId ; const isRequestIdFormatValid = / ^\d{13}\.[a-zA-Z0-9]{6}$ / . test ( requestId ) ; const isVisitorIdFormatValid = / ^[a-zA-Z0-9]{20}$ / . test ( visitorId ) ; if ( ! isRequestIdFormatValid || ! isVisitorIdFormatValid ) { reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

The subsequent checks will be performed using data provided by Fingerprint Pro Server API. Therefore, we need to obtain visitor data, first. Alternatively, one can also use the Webhooks functionality.

const fingerprintJSProServerApiUrl = new URL ( ` https://api.fpjs.io/visitors/ ${ visitorId } ` ) ; fingerprintJSProServerApiUrl . searchParams . append ( "request_id" , requestId ) ; const fingerprintOptions = { method : "GET" , headers : { "Auth-API-Key" : "<secret-api-key>" } , } ; const visitorServerApiResponse = await fetch ( fingerprintJSProServerApiUrl . href , fingerprintOptions ) ; if ( visitorServerApiResponse . status !== 200 ) { reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; } const visitorData = await visitorServerApiResponse . json ( ) ; return visitorData ;

The Server API response must contain information about this specific identification request. If not, the request might have been tampered with and we don't trust this identification attempt.

if ( visitorData . error || visitorData . visits . length !== 1 ) { reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

An attacker might have acquired a valid requestId and visitorId via phishing. It's recommended to check the freshness of the identification request to prevent replay attacks.

if ( new Date ( ) . getTime ( ) - visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . timestamp > 3000 ) { reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

The Confidence Score reflects the system's degree of certainty that the visitor identifier is correct. If it's lower than the certain threshold we recommend using an additional way of verification, e.g. 2FA or email.

if ( visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . confidence . score < 0.95 ) { persistPaymentAttempt ( req ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponseAndChallenge ( ) ; }

We want to check if the order request comes from the same IP address as the identification request.

if ( request . headers [ "x-forwarded-for" ] . split ( "," ) [ 0 ] !== visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . ip ) { reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

Next, check if the order request comes from a known origin and if the order request's origin corresponds to the origin provided by the Fingerprint Pro Server API. Additionally, one should also set the Request Filtering in the Fingerprint dashboard.

const ourOrigins = [ "https://protect-card.example.com" ] ; const visitorDataOrigin = new URL ( visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . url ) . origin ; if ( visitorDataOrigin !== request . headers [ "origin" ] || ! ourOrigins . includes ( visitorDataOrigin ) || ! ourOrigins . includes ( request . headers [ "origin" ] ) ) { reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

In real-world applications, we want to prevent chargeback frauds. Check if this visitorId has a chargeback history. Prevent users with chargeback history from placing new orders without further investigation.

const countOfChargebacksForVisitorId = await db . query ( "SELECT COUNT(*) AS count FROM payment_attempts WHERE visitor_id = ? AND is_chargebacked = 1 AND timestamp > ?" , [ visitorId , new Date ( ) . getTime ( ) - 365 * 24 * 60 * 1000 ] ) ; if ( countOfChargebacksForVisitorId . count > 1 ) { persistPaymentAttempt ( ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

We typically want to forbid placing orders for users who historically used stolen cards.

const stolenCardUsedCount = await db . query ( "SELECT COUNT(*) AS count FROM payment_attempts WHERE visitor_id = ? AND used_stolen_card = 1" , [ visitorId ] ) ; if ( stolenCardUsedCount . count > 0 ) { persistPaymentAttempt ( ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

Card cracking (also known as carding) occurs when fraudsters attempt to exploit the systems of e-commerce businesses in order to collect credit card information. The fraudsters may already have obtained partial card information or they may be starting from scratch. It is important to prevent users who have a history of using stolen cards, as we did in the previous step, or who try to enter an excessive amount of credit card details from placing orders.

const invalidCardAttemptCountQueryResult = await db . query ( "Select COUNT(*) as count from payment_attempts where visitor_id = ? and timestamp > ? and check_result != 'Passed'" , [ visitorId , new Date ( ) . getTime ( ) - 365 * 24 * 60 * 1000 ] ) ; if ( invalidCardAttemptCountQueryResult . count > 2 ) { persistPaymentAttempt ( ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

Challenge Actions

To prevent fraudsters from making progress with suspicious payment attempts, you can implement additional verification or authentication steps based on your suspicious activity logic. In any of the mentioned cases, we recommend ignoring the payment attempts, notifying the potential account owners about the suspicious activity through email/SMS/phone, or implementing two-factor authentication to challenge the payment attempt in specific scenarios.

Explore our Payment Fraud prevention demo

We have built a Payment Fraud prevention demo to demonstrate the above concepts. Use this demo to see how you can use Fingerprint Pro in conjunction with simple logic rules to protect a payment form. If you want to explore the code, check our interactive Stackblitz demo or open-source GitHub repository. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to our support team.