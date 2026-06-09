Account takeover Articles

Retail account fraud: Make it stop with device intelligence
June 9, 2026

Retail account fraud: Make it stop with device intelligence

Account takeovers, payment fraud, and chargebacks cost retailers billions. Discover how device intelligence closes the gaps legacy fraud controls leave behind.

Device intelligence for banking: Strengthening identity and trust
May 18, 2026

Device intelligence for banking: Strengthening identity and trust

As AI industrializes fraud, authentication controls are no longer sufficient. Read Fingerprint's report on how cross-session device intelligence strengthens fraud prevention across the full customer lifecycle.

Phishing APK attacks: How they work and how to prevent them
May 13, 2026

Phishing APK attacks: How they work and how to prevent them

Phishing APKs silently intercept SMS OTPs without the victim ever noticing. Learn how this attack works, why it's surging especially across APAC, and how device intelligence helps fight against it and protect users.

The 13 best account takeover detection tools in 2026
January 5, 2026

The 13 best account takeover detection tools in 2026

Discover the 13 best account takeover (ATO) detection tools for 2026, how they work, and how to choose the right solution to stop credential-based attacks.

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How Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS into real fraud signals
December 8, 2025

How Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS into real fraud signals

See how Fingerprint’s Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS signals into actionable fraud insights, helping you detect device farms, multi-accounting, and coordinated abuse.

Building a fortress for modern banking without locking the gate
November 24, 2025

Building a fortress for modern banking without locking the gate

Discover how banks can build stronger fraud prevention without adding friction, using unified device intelligence to modernize security, compliance, and customer experience.

Closing the gaps in identity security with device intelligence
October 30, 2025

Closing the gaps in identity security with device intelligence

Discover how device intelligence strengthens identity security by unifying authentication, risk signals, and access management to prevent breaches.

5 ways to prevent password reset attacks
October 30, 2025

5 ways to prevent password reset attacks

Password reset attacks lead to costly account takeovers. Discover 5 strategies to block fraudsters and keep customer accounts secure.

Balancing growth & trust: Fraud risks facing e-commerce platforms in 2025
October 17, 2025

Balancing growth & trust: Fraud risks facing e-commerce platforms in 2025

Digital commerce platforms must balance growth with trust. Discover how device intelligence reduces fraud and false declines while protecting merchant margins.

How to prevent account takeover fraud: 7 strategies that work
September 12, 2025

How to prevent account takeover fraud: 7 strategies that work

Discover key strategies and solutions to prevent account takeover fraud and safeguard digital identities effectively.

How to detect impossible travel and stop suspicious logins
August 19, 2025

How to detect impossible travel and stop suspicious logins

Impossible travel detection spots suspicious logins that occur too quickly between distant locations. Learn how it works and how to strengthen your fraud defenses.

Client-side vs. server-side fingerprinting to prevent account takeover
August 8, 2025

Client-side vs. server-side fingerprinting to prevent account takeover

Client-side-only fingerprinting can’t block modern account takeover attacks. Discover how fraudsters exploit infostealers and browser tampering and why server-side device intelligence is critical.

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