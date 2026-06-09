Account takeover Articles

As AI industrializes fraud, authentication controls are no longer sufficient. Read Fingerprint's report on how cross-session device intelligence strengthens fraud prevention across the full customer lifecycle.
Phishing APKs silently intercept SMS OTPs without the victim ever noticing. Learn how this attack works, why it's surging especially across APAC, and how device intelligence helps fight against it and protect users.
See how Fingerprint’s Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS signals into actionable fraud insights, helping you detect device farms, multi-accounting, and coordinated abuse.
Discover how banks can build stronger fraud prevention without adding friction, using unified device intelligence to modernize security, compliance, and customer experience.
Digital commerce platforms must balance growth with trust. Discover how device intelligence reduces fraud and false declines while protecting merchant margins.
Client-side-only fingerprinting can’t block modern account takeover attacks. Discover how fraudsters exploit infostealers and browser tampering and why server-side device intelligence is critical.