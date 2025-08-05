Account takeover Articles

4 ways to prevent SIM swapping attacks
August 5, 2025

4 ways to prevent SIM swapping attacks

How to prevent SIM swapping attacks with device fingerprinting, app-based 2FA, and layered security controls to protect users from mobile identity theft.

6 ways to prevent a man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack
July 31, 2025

6 ways to prevent a man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack

Learn how to secure your applications with TLS encryption, certificate pinning, HSTS, and device intelligence to stop MitM attacks targeting traffic and user sessions.

Tutorial: Power fraud detection with real-time user insights for Recent Devices pages
March 31, 2025

Tutorial: Power fraud detection with real-time user insights for Recent Devices pages

Learn how to integrate Fingerprint’s device intelligence platform to create informative “recent devices” pages with real-time user insights. Step-by-step tutorial with code snippets for seamless setup.

How to empower your users to stop account takeovers
March 31, 2025

How to empower your users to stop account takeovers

Businesses invest heavily in account security. Discover how user-facing security insights and alerts can reinforce trust and provide an extra layer of protection by keeping users informed.

Social engineering for fintech companies: A guide to preventing attacks
January 30, 2025

Social engineering for fintech companies: A guide to preventing attacks

Learn how fintech companies can protect against social engineering attacks, with real-world examples, prevention strategies, and code snippets.

Buy now, pay later fraud: What retailers need to know
December 18, 2024

Buy now, pay later fraud: What retailers need to know

Learn about the rise of BNPL fraud and discover how retailers can protect themselves against fraudsters deploying common fraud techniques.

Payment fraud prevention in banking & financial services
December 11, 2024

Payment fraud prevention in banking & financial services

Learn about the top 5 types of payment fraud in banking and financial services, and how to prevent them.

Step-by-step guide to payment fraud prevention with Fingerprint
December 10, 2024

Step-by-step guide to payment fraud prevention with Fingerprint

Learn about the different types of payment fraud and how you can use Fingerprint to stop them in this implementation guide.

E-commerce fraud prevention: Payment fraud trends for online marketplaces
December 7, 2024

E-commerce fraud prevention: Payment fraud trends for online marketplaces

Understand the 5 most common types e-commerce payment fraud and get prevention tips for e-commerce merchants and marketplaces.

Strengthening IAM login security against account takeovers
October 10, 2024

Strengthening IAM login security against account takeovers

Step-by-step instructions on how to integrate Fingerprint with Auth0 to prevent account takeovers. Assess device risk, trigger MFA smartly, and confirm authenticated sessions.

Boosting login security with more than just passwords
October 7, 2024

Boosting login security with more than just passwords

Learn how login security can be reinforced without additional user friction by going beyond passwords and adding device intelligence and multi-factor authentication.

Implementation guide: Preventing account takeover with Fingerprint
October 3, 2024

Implementation guide: Preventing account takeover with Fingerprint

Learn how to implement Fingerprint to prevent account takeover in this step-by-step guide.

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