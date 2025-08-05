Account takeover Articles

How to prevent SIM swapping attacks with device fingerprinting, app-based 2FA, and layered security controls to protect users from mobile identity theft.
Learn how to secure your applications with TLS encryption, certificate pinning, HSTS, and device intelligence to stop MitM attacks targeting traffic and user sessions.
Learn how to integrate Fingerprint’s device intelligence platform to create informative “recent devices” pages with real-time user insights. Step-by-step tutorial with code snippets for seamless setup.
Businesses invest heavily in account security. Discover how user-facing security insights and alerts can reinforce trust and provide an extra layer of protection by keeping users informed.
Learn how fintech companies can protect against social engineering attacks, with real-world examples, prevention strategies, and code snippets.
Learn about the rise of BNPL fraud and discover how retailers can protect themselves against fraudsters deploying common fraud techniques.
Learn about the top 5 types of payment fraud in banking and financial services, and how to prevent them.
Learn about the different types of payment fraud and how you can use Fingerprint to stop them in this implementation guide.
Understand the 5 most common types e-commerce payment fraud and get prevention tips for e-commerce merchants and marketplaces.
Step-by-step instructions on how to integrate Fingerprint with Auth0 to prevent account takeovers. Assess device risk, trigger MFA smartly, and confirm authenticated sessions.
Learn how login security can be reinforced without additional user friction by going beyond passwords and adding device intelligence and multi-factor authentication.
Learn how to implement Fingerprint to prevent account takeover in this step-by-step guide.