Account takeover Articles

ID.me & Fingerprint: How to protect customer accounts without impacting UX
October 2, 2024

ID.me & Fingerprint: How to protect customer accounts without impacting UX

Online marketplaces are prime targets for account takeover attacks. See how ID.me and Fingerprint work together to prevent ATO fraud.

Protecting against account takeover: Gartner report on strengthening data security
September 30, 2024

Protecting against account takeover: Gartner report on strengthening data security

Learn how to prevent account takeover attacks with five key takeaways from the Gartner report.

Tutorial: How to protect accounts from brute force attacks
September 17, 2024

Tutorial: How to protect accounts from brute force attacks

See how Fingerprint's device intelligence can help you identify and block brute force attempts, ensuring accounts stay secure while minimizing friction for legitimate users.

Protect your slice of the (pizza) pie: Preventing account security fraud in food delivery services
September 4, 2024

Protect your slice of the (pizza) pie: Preventing account security fraud in food delivery services

Food delivery services are a lucrative target for bad actors looking to commit fraud. We detail some of the risks in this post, along with recommended precautions to take.

E-commerce fraud prevention: Key takeaways from the webinar
August 5, 2024

E-commerce fraud prevention: Key takeaways from the webinar

Learn about the most common types of e-commerce fraud and steps retailers can take to detect and prevent them — while preserving a smooth experience for customers.

Account takeover examples to learn from — and how to prevent them
July 24, 2024

Account takeover examples to learn from — and how to prevent them

Learn how account takeover has impacted businesses in the real world, the precautions to take to prevent it, and the tools to detect it.

Smart Signals: Be smart about preventing account takeovers (ATO)
June 24, 2024

Smart Signals: Be smart about preventing account takeovers (ATO)

Prevent account takeovers with Fingerprint's Smart Signals, which can detect bots, tampered browsers, spoofed IP geolocations, and more.

  • Account takeover
Security lessons learned from the Snowflake data breach
June 17, 2024

Security lessons learned from the Snowflake data breach

The Snowflake data breach exposed critical vulnerabilities. Learn how to enhance your business’ security measures without sacrificing user experience.

Account takeover fraud: How it works and prevention strategies
March 22, 2024

Account takeover fraud: How it works and prevention strategies

Understand what account takeover is, how fraudsters gain access to customer accounts, and learn how banks and fintech can prevent it.

Bot-driven wire transfer fraud: How it works and prevention
January 18, 2024

Bot-driven wire transfer fraud: How it works and prevention

Dive into bot-driven wire transfer fraud, exploring phishing, account takeovers, and prevention strategies.

What is KYC and KYC fraud? Basics and common types
December 20, 2023

What is KYC and KYC fraud? Basics and common types

Explore the essentials of KYC, its importance, core requirements, and technologies aiding compliance for businesses.

Open Banking: Benefits, fraud risks, and prevention
December 14, 2023

Open Banking: Benefits, fraud risks, and prevention

Understand open banking, its differences from traditional banking, benefits, risks, and fraud prevention measures.

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