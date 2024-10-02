Account takeover Articles

Online marketplaces are prime targets for account takeover attacks. See how ID.me and Fingerprint work together to prevent ATO fraud.
Learn how to prevent account takeover attacks with five key takeaways from the Gartner report.
See how Fingerprint's device intelligence can help you identify and block brute force attempts, ensuring accounts stay secure while minimizing friction for legitimate users.
Food delivery services are a lucrative target for bad actors looking to commit fraud. We detail some of the risks in this post, along with recommended precautions to take.
Learn about the most common types of e-commerce fraud and steps retailers can take to detect and prevent them — while preserving a smooth experience for customers.
Learn how account takeover has impacted businesses in the real world, the precautions to take to prevent it, and the tools to detect it.
Prevent account takeovers with Fingerprint's Smart Signals, which can detect bots, tampered browsers, spoofed IP geolocations, and more.
The Snowflake data breach exposed critical vulnerabilities. Learn how to enhance your business’ security measures without sacrificing user experience.
Understand what account takeover is, how fraudsters gain access to customer accounts, and learn how banks and fintech can prevent it.
Dive into bot-driven wire transfer fraud, exploring phishing, account takeovers, and prevention strategies.
Explore the essentials of KYC, its importance, core requirements, and technologies aiding compliance for businesses.
Understand open banking, its differences from traditional banking, benefits, risks, and fraud prevention measures.