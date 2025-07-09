Js Articles

Learn how audio fingerprinting, a highly stable browser fingerprinting technique, is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies.
Learn how canvas fingerprinting works, its business applications, and how to generate unique identifiers using HTML5 Canvas.
Learn how browser fingerprinting prevents fraud by accurately identifying users and flagging fraudsters using multiple signals on websites.
Turning off JavaScript blocks ads but not device tracking. Discover how no-JavaScript fingerprinting works.
Twilio or other SMS 2FA methods have high costs that can add up. Learn how to use browser fingerprinting to reduce costs in our step-by-step demo.
Discover how ad blocker signals enhance browser fingerprinting accuracy in Fingerprint’s latest update.
Unveiling a scheme flooding vulnerability across major browsers. Learn how it threatens anonymous browsing.