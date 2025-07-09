Js Articles

Audio fingerprinting: What it is + how it works with Web API
July 9, 2025

Audio fingerprinting: What it is + how it works with Web API

Learn how audio fingerprinting, a highly stable browser fingerprinting technique, is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies.

Canvas fingerprinting: What it is and how it works
May 8, 2024

Canvas fingerprinting: What it is and how it works

Learn how canvas fingerprinting works, its business applications, and how to generate unique identifiers using HTML5 Canvas.

What is browser fingerprinting? The beginner’s guide
February 22, 2024

What is browser fingerprinting? The beginner’s guide

Learn how browser fingerprinting prevents fraud by accurately identifying users and flagging fraudsters using multiple signals on websites.

Demo: Disabling JavaScript Won’t Save You from Fingerprinting
October 21, 2021

Demo: Disabling JavaScript Won’t Save You from Fingerprinting

Turning off JavaScript blocks ads but not device tracking. Discover how no-JavaScript fingerprinting works.

How to Lower Your Twilio Costs by Using Fingerprinting for 2FA
July 5, 2021

How to Lower Your Twilio Costs by Using Fingerprinting for 2FA

Twilio or other SMS 2FA methods have high costs that can add up. Learn how to use browser fingerprinting to reduce costs in our step-by-step demo.

How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting
July 1, 2021

How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting

Discover how ad blocker signals enhance browser fingerprinting accuracy in Fingerprint’s latest update.

Cross-browser tracking vulnerability in Tor, Safari, Chrome, and Firefox
May 13, 2021

Cross-browser tracking vulnerability in Tor, Safari, Chrome, and Firefox

Unveiling a scheme flooding vulnerability across major browsers. Learn how it threatens anonymous browsing.