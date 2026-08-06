Fingerprinting Articles

Top 12 device intelligence platforms: 2026 list
August 6, 2026

Top 12 device intelligence platforms: 2026 list

This guide lists 2026’s leading device intelligence tools with insights on accuracy, coverage, privacy compliance, and pricing so you can choose the right fit.

Friend or fraud? How social platforms can stop bot-driven attacks without slowing growth
July 27, 2026

Friend or fraud? How social platforms can stop bot-driven attacks without slowing growth

Protect platform integrity and meet regulatory requirements by moving beyond traditional controls to durable, device-level intelligence.

How cross-site tracking actually works (and how to protect yourself)
July 2, 2026

How cross-site tracking actually works (and how to protect yourself)

Cookies, fingerprinting, bounce tracking, and more: how the web follows you across sites, and the realistic steps to protect your privacy.

How IDV platforms can eliminate blind spots with device intelligence
April 27, 2026

How IDV platforms can eliminate blind spots with device intelligence

Read our in-depth report on how device intelligence closes risk gaps and strengthens your identity verification stack.

We found a stable Firefox identifier linking all your private Tor identities
April 22, 2026

We found a stable Firefox identifier linking all your private Tor identities

We discovered a privacy vulnerability in Firefox Private Browsing and Tor Browser that allows websites to fingerprint and track users across origins using IndexedDB database ordering, even after closing all private windows.

We analyzed 23 billion device identification events. Here's what we found.
March 10, 2026

We analyzed 23 billion device identification events. Here's what we found.

The 2026 Fingerprint Device Intelligence Report breaks down real traffic at decision points like login and checkout, with data on VPN usage, browser tampering, automation, and more across 23+ billion identification events.

Behavioral analysis vs. device intelligence: Which is better?
February 26, 2026

Behavioral analysis vs. device intelligence: Which is better?

Behavioral analysis and device intelligence each have strengths, but together they deliver a powerful, more accurate, and low-friction fraud prevention solution. Learn why modern fraud stacks need both.

Introducing API v4: Simpler, more consistent, and built for what’s next
January 27, 2026

Introducing API v4: Simpler, more consistent, and built for what’s next

API v4 unifies Fingerprint’s Server API, Webhooks, and JavaScript Agent into a simpler and more consistent developer experience.

Demo: Real-time enforcement with the Fingerprint Rules Engine
January 21, 2026

Demo: Real-time enforcement with the Fingerprint Rules Engine

See how to deploy and enforce traffic rules at the edge using Fingerprint's Rules Engine deployed on Cloudflare, without touching application code.

From insight to action in minutes: Announcing Fingerprint’s no-code device intelligence
January 16, 2026

From insight to action in minutes: Announcing Fingerprint’s no-code device intelligence

Go from visibility to enforcement in minutes. Fingerprint’s new low-code Rules Engine lets teams detect device risk, build rules, and stop fraud—fast.

How to evaluate fingerprinting accuracy in the real world
January 6, 2026

How to evaluate fingerprinting accuracy in the real world

Learn how to accurately test and compare fingerprinting solutions using practical, real-world methods that measure stability, evasion resistance, and fraud impact.

  • Fingerprinting
How e-commerce platforms can build stronger fraud prevention at global scale
November 25, 2025

How e-commerce platforms can build stronger fraud prevention at global scale

Learn how e-commerce platforms can help merchants cut fraud, reduce chargebacks, and boost conversions by embedding real-time device intelligence into checkout flows.

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