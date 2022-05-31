Fingerprinting Articles

We are now Fingerprint
May 31, 2022

FingerprintJS is now Fingerprint

We have dropped the "JS" and are now known as Fingerprint. Read more about our decision and how this impacts our customers.

  • Fingerprinting
[WEBINAR] Why Accuracy is Everything in Device Identification
illustration of a phone on an orange background
illustration of a padlock on an orange background
April 7, 2022

What is TLS fingerprinting?

Transport Layer Security (TLS) is an algorithm that encrypts all your internet traffic and helps you stay secure online. Learn the inner workings of TLS fingerprinting and how it can put you in a better position to understand your network and traffic sources and protect your website against fraud.

  • Fingerprinting
illustration of incognito browser window
device fingerprinting accuracy
Best NPM browser fingerprinting packages
November 19, 2021

The Best NPM Browser Fingerprint Packages

There are a few NPM packages to choose from for browser fingerprinting. In this article, we compare options by looking at their popularity, updated date, package size and more.

  • Fingerprinting
Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
Demo: Disabling JavaScript Won’t Save You from Fingerprinting
A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
Android Wallpaper Identifcation
Account Takeover Fraud
Next Page