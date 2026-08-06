Fingerprinting Articles

We discovered a privacy vulnerability in Firefox Private Browsing and Tor Browser that allows websites to fingerprint and track users across origins using IndexedDB database ordering, even after closing all private windows.
The 2026 Fingerprint Device Intelligence Report breaks down real traffic at decision points like login and checkout, with data on VPN usage, browser tampering, automation, and more across 23+ billion identification events.
Behavioral analysis and device intelligence each have strengths, but together they deliver a powerful, more accurate, and low-friction fraud prevention solution. Learn why modern fraud stacks need both.
Learn how e-commerce platforms can help merchants cut fraud, reduce chargebacks, and boost conversions by embedding real-time device intelligence into checkout flows.