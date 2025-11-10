Fingerprinting Articles

Explore the pros and cons of building versus buying a device intelligence solution. Learn key costs, compliance, and scalability considerations to help your business prevent fraud.
Compare the accuracy of open-source fingerprinting solutions with Fingerprint Pro. Discover key differences in identification rates, reliability, and when to choose each option.
Client-side-only fingerprinting can’t block modern account takeover attacks. Discover how fraudsters exploit infostealers and browser tampering and why server-side device intelligence is critical.