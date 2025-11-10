Fingerprinting Articles

How to strengthen AI fraud models in payment platforms
November 10, 2025

How to strengthen AI fraud models in payment platforms

Explore where traditional AI fraud detection falls short and how persistent device signals can help payment platforms balance growth, security, and compliance.

How 3DS and VDCAP are changing payment security
November 5, 2025

How 3DS and VDCAP are changing payment security

3D Secure allows merchants to confirm a cardholder’s authenticity with the card issuer. It reduces fraud, shifts liability, and is usually invisible to consumers.

Building state-of-the-art fraud defenses for trading platforms
November 4, 2025

Building state-of-the-art fraud defenses for trading platforms

Learn how trading platforms can strengthen fraud prevention without hurting user experience using device intelligence to improve detection accuracy and compliance.

FingerprintJS version 5.0 now MIT licensed
October 24, 2025

FingerprintJS version 5.0 now MIT licensed

Fingerprint releases FingerprintJS v5.0 under the MIT license, making the world’s most popular browser fingerprinting library free and accessible for all developers.

Should you build or buy a device intelligence solution? What you need to know
October 17, 2025

Should you build or buy a device intelligence solution? What you need to know

Explore the pros and cons of building versus buying a device intelligence solution. Learn key costs, compliance, and scalability considerations to help your business prevent fraud.

Future-proofing accuracy: How Fingerprint adapts ahead of iOS 26 and other privacy updates
October 10, 2025

Future-proofing accuracy: How Fingerprint adapts ahead of iOS 26 and other privacy updates

Learn how Fingerprint maintains device identification accuracy amid frequent browser and OS privacy updates to keep your business protected.

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Open-source fingerprinting vs. Fingerprint Pro: Accuracy comparison
October 2, 2025

Open-source fingerprinting vs. Fingerprint Pro: Accuracy comparison

Compare the accuracy of open-source fingerprinting solutions with Fingerprint Pro. Discover key differences in identification rates, reliability, and when to choose each option.

3 ways to detect iCloud Private Relay traffic and prevent fraud
September 2, 2025

3 ways to detect iCloud Private Relay traffic and prevent fraud

Learn how to detect iCloud Private Relay traffic using IP range checks, header analysis, and device intelligence — without blocking legitimate users.

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How to detect anti-detect browsers in 2025
August 28, 2025

How to detect anti-detect browsers in 2025

How to detect anti-detect browsers using advanced fingerprinting, behavioral signals, and TLS analysis. Spot spoofed sessions fraudsters use to hide.

How to spot high-activity devices & stop scaled abuse in its tracks
August 25, 2025

How to spot high-activity devices & stop scaled abuse in its tracks

High-activity devices are a major fraud signal. Learn how to detect them using persistent identifiers and Smart Signals—before they trigger scaled abuse.

How to prevent spam accounts: 8 key techniques
August 15, 2025

How to prevent spam accounts: 8 key techniques

Spam accounts threaten your platform’s data, security, and growth. Learn proven techniques — including device fingerprinting and real-time risk scoring — to stop spam before it starts.

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Client-side vs. server-side fingerprinting to prevent account takeover
August 8, 2025

Client-side vs. server-side fingerprinting to prevent account takeover

Client-side-only fingerprinting can’t block modern account takeover attacks. Discover how fraudsters exploit infostealers and browser tampering and why server-side device intelligence is critical.

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