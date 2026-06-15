Fraud Glossary Articles

Explore key fraud analytics techniques, real-world use cases, and practical implementation tips to protect your business.
Synthetic identities happen when a fraudster creates a fictitious identity with fake information. Learn how synthetic identity fraud works, and how to prevent it.
Explore loan fraud, identity theft, and bot attacks, and discover preventive strategies to protect financial integrity.
Discover key strategies and solutions to prevent account takeover fraud and safeguard digital identities effectively.
Fake accounts are easy to create and hard to catch. Learn how new account fraud works and see exactly how to stop it with Fingerprint’s device intelligence.
Understand what account takeover is, how fraudsters gain access to customer accounts, and learn how banks and fintech can prevent it.
Learn what friendly fraud is, the types of credit card chargeback fraud, how to detect friendly fraud, and how to prevent this costly type of fraud.
Get a comprehensive overview of fraud management: Its advantages, applications, and best practices for securing your operations and transactions.
Explore the essentials of KYC, its importance, core requirements, and technologies aiding compliance for businesses.
Credit card cracking is a fraudulent act where cybercriminals decipher a card's security code, enabling unauthorized transactions. Learn how to prevent it.
Whale phishing, or 'whaling,' targets high-profile individuals in fraud attempts, exploiting their access to sensitive data. Learn prevention tips.
Explore AI-generated content scraping: understand web scraping techniques, impacts on businesses, and protection methods.