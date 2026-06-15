Fraud Glossary Articles

Fraud analytics: 4 most common techniques
June 15, 2026

Fraud analytics: 4 most common techniques

Explore key fraud analytics techniques, real-world use cases, and practical implementation tips to protect your business.

  • Fraud Glossary
Synthetic identity fraud: What it is and top prevention strategies
May 29, 2026

Synthetic identity fraud: What it is and top prevention strategies

Synthetic identities happen when a fraudster creates a fictitious identity with fake information. Learn how synthetic identity fraud works, and how to prevent it.

  • Fraud Glossary
Loan application fraud: How businesses can prevent it
March 13, 2026

Loan application fraud: How businesses can prevent it

Explore loan fraud, identity theft, and bot attacks, and discover preventive strategies to protect financial integrity.

How to prevent account takeover fraud: 7 strategies that work
September 12, 2025

How to prevent account takeover fraud: 7 strategies that work

Discover key strategies and solutions to prevent account takeover fraud and safeguard digital identities effectively.

What is new account fraud & how to prevent it
June 23, 2025

What is new account fraud & how to prevent it

Fake accounts are easy to create and hard to catch. Learn how new account fraud works and see exactly how to stop it with Fingerprint’s device intelligence.

Account takeover fraud: How it works and prevention strategies
March 22, 2024

Account takeover fraud: How it works and prevention strategies

Understand what account takeover is, how fraudsters gain access to customer accounts, and learn how banks and fintech can prevent it.

Friendly Fraud: What It Is and How To Prevent It
February 21, 2024

Friendly Fraud: What It Is and How To Prevent It

Learn what friendly fraud is, the types of credit card chargeback fraud, how to detect friendly fraud, and how to prevent this costly type of fraud.

What Is Fraud Management? Benefits, Uses, and Best Practices
February 16, 2024

What Is Fraud Management? Benefits, Uses, and Best Practices

Get a comprehensive overview of fraud management: Its advantages, applications, and best practices for securing your operations and transactions.

What is KYC and KYC fraud? Basics and common types
December 20, 2023

What is KYC and KYC fraud? Basics and common types

Explore the essentials of KYC, its importance, core requirements, and technologies aiding compliance for businesses.

What is Card Cracking? How to Prevent It
December 7, 2023

What is Card Cracking? How to Prevent It

Credit card cracking is a fraudulent act where cybercriminals decipher a card's security code, enabling unauthorized transactions. Learn how to prevent it.

What is a Whaling Attack? How whale phishing works
November 16, 2023

What is a Whaling Attack? How whale phishing works

Whale phishing, or 'whaling,' targets high-profile individuals in fraud attempts, exploiting their access to sensitive data. Learn prevention tips.

Understanding and Preventing Website Content Scraping
August 25, 2023

Understanding and Preventing Website Content Scraping

Explore AI-generated content scraping: understand web scraping techniques, impacts on businesses, and protection methods.

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