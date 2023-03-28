Fraud Glossary Articles

Learn about omnichannel fraud, its impacts, and protective strategies for your business in this detailed guide.
Triangulation fraud involves a real customer, a scammer-middleman, and a legitimate eCommerce site, where the scammer secretly facilitates transactions.
A betting bot is a software program designed to automatically place bets based on predefined betting strategies, enhancing efficiency in online gambling.
Discover strategies to prevent advertising fraud and enhance your return on ad spend by tackling botnet activities.
Understand online insurance fraud mechanisms and learn effective strategies to protect your business from fraudulent claims.
Uncover types of online travel fraud and effective detection and prevention strategies in this detailed blog post.
Learn about bank drops, the risks they pose to banks and customers, and preventive measures like KYC and 2FA.
Stay informed about online auction fraud, its mechanisms, and how to protect yourself from becoming a victim.
Tackle online review fraud with strategies to identify fake positive and negative reviews and protect your reputation.
Learn about BOPIS fraud risks and how to prevent fraudulent activity in click-and-collect services.
Learn about the types and impacts of referral fraud and strategies to protect your referral programs.
Dive deep into the world of online gambling fraud. Understand its types and impact, and learn how to protect your platform with proven preventive measures.