Fraud Glossary Articles

Omnichannel fraud detection: Best practices
March 28, 2023

Omnichannel fraud detection: Best practices

Learn about omnichannel fraud, its impacts, and protective strategies for your business in this detailed guide.

Triangulation Fraud: What it is and how to prevent it
March 27, 2023

Triangulation Fraud: What it is and how to prevent it

Triangulation fraud involves a real customer, a scammer-middleman, and a legitimate eCommerce site, where the scammer secretly facilitates transactions.

Betting Bots: How To Stop and Prevent Them
March 23, 2023

Betting Bots: How To Stop and Prevent Them

A betting bot is a software program designed to automatically place bets based on predefined betting strategies, enhancing efficiency in online gambling.

How to prevent advertising fraud
March 16, 2023

How to prevent advertising fraud

Discover strategies to prevent advertising fraud and enhance your return on ad spend by tackling botnet activities.

Online insurance fraud: types, techniques, prevention
March 10, 2023

Online insurance fraud: types, techniques, prevention

Understand online insurance fraud mechanisms and learn effective strategies to protect your business from fraudulent claims.

Online Travel Fraud – Types, Detection, and Prevention
March 9, 2023

Online Travel Fraud – Types, Detection, and Prevention

Uncover types of online travel fraud and effective detection and prevention strategies in this detailed blog post.

What is a bank drop? How it works and prevention tips
February 24, 2023

What is a bank drop? How it works and prevention tips

Learn about bank drops, the risks they pose to banks and customers, and preventive measures like KYC and 2FA.

How to avoid online auction fraud
February 13, 2023

How to avoid online auction fraud

Stay informed about online auction fraud, its mechanisms, and how to protect yourself from becoming a victim.

Too Good To Be True? How to Stop Online Review Fraud
December 15, 2022

Too Good To Be True? How to Stop Online Review Fraud

Tackle online review fraud with strategies to identify fake positive and negative reviews and protect your reputation.

What Is BOPIS Fraud? + Tips on How Retailers Can Prevent It
November 11, 2022

What Is BOPIS Fraud? + Tips on How Retailers Can Prevent It

Learn about BOPIS fraud risks and how to prevent fraudulent activity in click-and-collect services.

How to Prevent Referral Fraud in Your Business
September 30, 2022

How to Prevent Referral Fraud in Your Business

Learn about the types and impacts of referral fraud and strategies to protect your referral programs.

Online Gambling Fraud: Insightful Prevention Measures
December 6, 2021

Online Gambling Fraud: Insightful Prevention Measures

Dive deep into the world of online gambling fraud. Understand its types and impact, and learn how to protect your platform with proven preventive measures.

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