Gaming fraud Articles

See how Fingerprint’s Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS signals into actionable fraud insights, helping you detect device farms, multi-accounting, and coordinated abuse.
Learn key warning signs of bonus abuse, why traditional methods fail, and how device intelligence from Fingerprint helps igaming platforms stop fraud while protecting genuine players.
Fake accounts are easy to create and hard to catch. Learn how new account fraud works and see exactly how to stop it with Fingerprint’s device intelligence.
Gnoming leads to bonus abuse and matched betting. Learn how device intelligence can help you detect gnoming and multi-accounting.
Fake accounts are draining promo budgets and hurting growth in gaming and gambling. Learn what new account fraud looks like and how companies can prevent it.
How device intelligence can keep players coming back to betting sites with faster, more personalized experiences
Protect your platform’s integrity by understanding and preventing fraudulent account creation.
A betting bot is a software program designed to automatically place bets based on predefined betting strategies, enhancing efficiency in online gambling.
Understand the risks of collecting personal information online and how to protect your business from credential theft.
Dive deep into the world of online gambling fraud. Understand its types and impact, and learn how to protect your platform with proven preventive measures.
Card testing fraud happens when stolen card data is validated through small online transactions, often leading to larger fraudulent activities.
Discover strategies to combat multi-accounting in gaming and gambling, including prevention of chip dumping and promo abuse.