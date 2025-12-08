Gaming fraud Articles

How Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS into real fraud signals
December 8, 2025

How Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS into real fraud signals

See how Fingerprint’s Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS signals into actionable fraud insights, helping you detect device farms, multi-accounting, and coordinated abuse.

How to detect bonus abuse in igaming
November 10, 2025

How to detect bonus abuse in igaming

Learn key warning signs of bonus abuse, why traditional methods fail, and how device intelligence from Fingerprint helps igaming platforms stop fraud while protecting genuine players.

What is new account fraud & how to prevent it
June 23, 2025

What is new account fraud & how to prevent it

Fake accounts are easy to create and hard to catch. Learn how new account fraud works and see exactly how to stop it with Fingerprint’s device intelligence.

How to detect gnoming & multi-accounting in matched betting
June 17, 2025

How to detect gnoming & multi-accounting in matched betting

Gnoming leads to bonus abuse and matched betting. Learn how device intelligence can help you detect gnoming and multi-accounting.

How new account fraud drives bonus abuse & hurts growth in iGaming
June 11, 2025

How new account fraud drives bonus abuse & hurts growth in iGaming

Fake accounts are draining promo budgets and hurting growth in gaming and gambling. Learn what new account fraud looks like and how companies can prevent it.

How iGaming companies can reduce friction for trusted players
April 25, 2025

How iGaming companies can reduce friction for trusted players

How device intelligence can keep players coming back to betting sites with faster, more personalized experiences

What is account creation fraud? How to prevent it
March 21, 2024

What is account creation fraud? How to prevent it

Protect your platform’s integrity by understanding and preventing fraudulent account creation.

Betting Bots: How To Stop and Prevent Them
March 23, 2023

Betting Bots: How To Stop and Prevent Them

A betting bot is a software program designed to automatically place bets based on predefined betting strategies, enhancing efficiency in online gambling.

How Credential Theft Threatens Online Businesses
December 2, 2022

How Credential Theft Threatens Online Businesses

Understand the risks of collecting personal information online and how to protect your business from credential theft.

Online Gambling Fraud: Insightful Prevention Measures
December 6, 2021

Online Gambling Fraud: Insightful Prevention Measures

Dive deep into the world of online gambling fraud. Understand its types and impact, and learn how to protect your platform with proven preventive measures.

Card Testing Fraud: How To Detect and Prevent It
March 12, 2021

Card Testing Fraud: How To Detect and Prevent It

Card testing fraud happens when stolen card data is validated through small online transactions, often leading to larger fraudulent activities.

Preventing multi-accounting in gaming and gambling
March 11, 2021

Preventing multi-accounting in gaming and gambling

Discover strategies to combat multi-accounting in gaming and gambling, including prevention of chip dumping and promo abuse.

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