Fingerprinting Articles

Compare two leading tools for account fraud prevention. Learn why persistent device ID and pre-login signals give Fingerprint the edge.
Learn how to detect and block malicious web crawlers that steal data, overload servers, and enable fraud, without disrupting real users.
Location spoofing is a growing fraud tactic used to bypass geo restrictions, pricing, and compliance. Learn how to detect fake locations before they cause damage.
TLS is a cryptographic protocol that encrypts internet traffic for online security. It aids in understanding network activity and preventing fraud.
Discover JA3 fingerprinting, its uses in device identification, its limitations, and what's needed for robust identification.
Learn how audio fingerprinting, a highly stable browser fingerprinting technique, is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies.
Understand how browser fingerprinting is changing visitor identification and fraud prevention without compromising privacy.
Learn how 9 types of digital fingerprints help detect fraud, stop bots, and reduce false positives without disrupting real users.
Learn how security teams use device fingerprinting to track users, uncover hidden threats, and shut down fraud before it starts.
Discover the power of device fingerprinting for Android devices with Fingerprint's device intelligence platform.
Google announced plans to keep third-party cookies, which can post risks to data privacy. Here’s how to adjust and strengthen security measures.
In this demo, learn how Chromium extensions are unintentionally exposing an exploit that can be used to track a user’s activity across multiple websites.