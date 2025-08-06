Fingerprinting Articles

Account defender vs. Fingerprint: Why device intelligence provides greater coverage against fraud
August 6, 2025

Account defender vs. Fingerprint: Why device intelligence provides greater coverage against fraud

Compare two leading tools for account fraud prevention. Learn why persistent device ID and pre-login signals give Fingerprint the edge.

How to detect and block malicious web crawlers in 2025
August 4, 2025

How to detect and block malicious web crawlers in 2025

Learn how to detect and block malicious web crawlers that steal data, overload servers, and enable fraud, without disrupting real users.

How to detect location spoofing and prevent fraud
July 25, 2025

How to detect location spoofing and prevent fraud

Location spoofing is a growing fraud tactic used to bypass geo restrictions, pricing, and compliance. Learn how to detect fake locations before they cause damage.

TLS fingerprinting: What it is and how it works
July 10, 2025

TLS fingerprinting: What it is and how it works

TLS is a cryptographic protocol that encrypts internet traffic for online security. It aids in understanding network activity and preventing fraud.

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The limits of JA3 fingerprinting: Why it fails at accurate device identification
July 10, 2025

The limits of JA3 fingerprinting: Why it fails at accurate device identification

Discover JA3 fingerprinting, its uses in device identification, its limitations, and what's needed for robust identification.

Audio fingerprinting: What it is + how it works with Web API
July 9, 2025

Audio fingerprinting: What it is + how it works with Web API

Learn how audio fingerprinting, a highly stable browser fingerprinting technique, is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies.

Browser fingerprinting techniques: 6 top methods explained
July 4, 2025

Browser fingerprinting techniques: 6 top methods explained

Understand how browser fingerprinting is changing visitor identification and fraud prevention without compromising privacy.

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9 types of digital fingerprints to prevent fraud
July 3, 2025

9 types of digital fingerprints to prevent fraud

Learn how 9 types of digital fingerprints help detect fraud, stop bots, and reduce false positives without disrupting real users.

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Device fingerprinting: What it is, how it works + examples
July 2, 2025

Device fingerprinting: What it is, how it works + examples

Learn how security teams use device fingerprinting to track users, uncover hidden threats, and shut down fraud before it starts.

  • Fingerprinting
Android device identification made simple & trustworthy
March 5, 2025

Android device identification made simple & trustworthy

Discover the power of device fingerprinting for Android devices with Fingerprint's device intelligence platform.

Beyond cookies: Navigating the future of device identification
October 30, 2024

Beyond cookies: Navigating the future of device identification

Google announced plans to keep third-party cookies, which can post risks to data privacy. Here’s how to adjust and strengthen security measures.

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Demo: Exploiting leaked timestamps from Google Chrome extensions
October 30, 2024

Demo: Exploiting leaked timestamps from Google Chrome extensions

In this demo, learn how Chromium extensions are unintentionally exposing an exploit that can be used to track a user’s activity across multiple websites.

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