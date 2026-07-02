Keshia Rose's Articles

Keshia is a Senior Developer Evangelist at Fingerprint with over 12 years of experience helping people make sense of data and build API-driven products that developers love. She’s passionate about enabling both developers and non-developers to succeed and drive impact. Currently, she focuses on equipping developers with the tools, content, and insights they need to fight fraud. Driven by curiosity, Keshia enjoys learning new skills and finding creative ways to support others through technology. In her free time, she loves going to concerts, traveling, and working on coding side projects.
A roundup of recent Fingerprint releases covering AI Agent and AI Assistant Detection, Rare Device Detection, iOS Simulator Detection, Suspect Score AI recommendations, and the new MCP Server.
Two new Smart Signals, Rare Device Detection and iOS Simulator Detection, give you earlier, sharper risk context on non-genuine device environments so you can act with more confidence.
Phishing APKs silently intercept SMS OTPs without the victim ever noticing. Learn how this attack works, why it's surging especially across APAC, and how device intelligence helps fight against it and protect users.
The 2026 Fingerprint Device Intelligence Report breaks down real traffic at decision points like login and checkout, with data on VPN usage, browser tampering, automation, and more across 23+ billion identification events.
Behavioral analysis and device intelligence each have strengths, but together they deliver a powerful, more accurate, and low-friction fraud prevention solution. Learn why modern fraud stacks need both.