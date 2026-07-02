Keshia Rose photo

Keshia Rose

Role

Senior Developer Evangelist

Bio

Keshia is a Senior Developer Evangelist at Fingerprint with over 12 years of experience helping people make sense of data and build API-driven products that developers love. She’s passionate about enabling both developers and non-developers to succeed and drive impact. Currently, she focuses on equipping developers with the tools, content, and insights they need to fight fraud. Driven by curiosity, Keshia enjoys learning new skills and finding creative ways to support others through technology. In her free time, she loves going to concerts, traveling, and working on coding side projects.

Keshia Rose Articles

Keshia Rose's Articles

Network diagram of cross-site tracking techniques including cookies, tracking pixels, and bounce tracking.
July 2, 2026

How cross-site tracking actually works (and how to protect yourself)

Cookies, fingerprinting, bounce tracking, and more: how the web follows you across sites, and the realistic steps to protect your privacy.

What's new in Fingerprint product roundup
June 4, 2026

What we've been building: AI detection, new Smart Signals, and more

A roundup of recent Fingerprint releases covering AI Agent and AI Assistant Detection, Rare Device Detection, iOS Simulator Detection, Suspect Score AI recommendations, and the new MCP Server.

A laptop displaying a simulated iPhone screen, with Smart Signal detection cards overlaid showing iOS Simulator and Rare Device as detected.
May 21, 2026

What's new in Smart Signals: Rare Device Detection and iOS Simulator Detection

Two new Smart Signals, Rare Device Detection and iOS Simulator Detection, give you earlier, sharper risk context on non-genuine device environments so you can act with more confidence.

Map illustration showing a bank and two message bubbles. One bubble, "SMS from Bank: Your OTP is 481290," is sent to both a user and a fraudster. Red dotted line indicates interception.
May 13, 2026

Phishing APK attacks: How they work and how to prevent them

Phishing APKs silently intercept SMS OTPs without the victim ever noticing. Learn how this attack works, why it's surging especially across APAC, and how device intelligence helps fight against it and protect users.

Bot detection radar
May 8, 2026

Bot detection: How to block bad bots in 2026

Bot detection is the process of identifying and blocking automated web traffic, typically used in cybersecurity to prevent malicious activities.

Graphic showing a phone with a protective barrier and device signals floating around it.
March 31, 2026

How to harden your Fingerprint implementation against real-world attacks

Learn how attackers target Fingerprint integrations at the browser, device, app, and network level, and the specific steps you can take to harden your implementation.

A stylized screenshot of the Web Bot Auth verification page
March 24, 2026

Web Bot Auth: What it is, how it works & how to test your bots

Web Bot Auth lets bots cryptographically prove their identity. Learn how it works and use our free testing page to validate your implementation.

Fingerprint releases Device Intelligence Report: Data Trends & Risk Patterns in Global Online Traffic
March 10, 2026

We analyzed 23 billion device identification events. Here's what we found.

The 2026 Fingerprint Device Intelligence Report breaks down real traffic at decision points like login and checkout, with data on VPN usage, browser tampering, automation, and more across 23+ billion identification events.

Image for behavioral analysts vs. device intelligence blog post
February 26, 2026

Behavioral analysis vs. device intelligence: Which is better?

Behavioral analysis and device intelligence each have strengths, but together they deliver a powerful, more accurate, and low-friction fraud prevention solution. Learn why modern fraud stacks need both.

How to detect bot-driven job application fraud in ATS platforms
February 12, 2026

How to detect bot-driven job application fraud in ATS platforms

Learn how to detect bot-driven job application fraud in ATS platforms, recognize early warning signs, and stop automated spam without blocking real candidates.

Demo: Real-time enforcement with the Fingerprint Rules Engine
January 21, 2026

Demo: Real-time enforcement with the Fingerprint Rules Engine

See how to deploy and enforce traffic rules at the edge using Fingerprint's Rules Engine deployed on Cloudflare, without touching application code.

How to evaluate fingerprinting accuracy in the real world
January 6, 2026

How to evaluate fingerprinting accuracy in the real world

Learn how to accurately test and compare fingerprinting solutions using practical, real-world methods that measure stability, evasion resistance, and fraud impact.

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