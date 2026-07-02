Keshia Rose's Articles

Senior Developer Evangelist

Keshia is a Senior Developer Evangelist at Fingerprint with over 12 years of experience helping people make sense of data and build API-driven products that developers love. She’s passionate about enabling both developers and non-developers to succeed and drive impact. Currently, she focuses on equipping developers with the tools, content, and insights they need to fight fraud. Driven by curiosity, Keshia enjoys learning new skills and finding creative ways to support others through technology. In her free time, she loves going to concerts, traveling, and working on coding side projects.