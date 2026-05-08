Keshia Rose Articles
Keshia Rose's Articles
Bot detection: How to block bad bots in 2026
Bot detection is the process of identifying and blocking automated web traffic, typically used in cybersecurity to prevent malicious activities.
- Bot detection
- Anti-fraud technology
How to harden your Fingerprint implementation against real-world attacks
Learn how attackers target Fingerprint integrations at the browser, device, app, and network level, and the specific steps you can take to harden your implementation.
- Anti-fraud technology
- Web
- Apple
- Android
Web Bot Auth: What it is, how it works & how to test your bots
Web Bot Auth lets bots cryptographically prove their identity. Learn how it works and use our free testing page to validate your implementation.
- AI agent detection
- Anti-fraud technology
We analyzed 23 billion device identification events. Here's what we found.
The 2026 Fingerprint Device Intelligence Report breaks down real traffic at decision points like login and checkout, with data on VPN usage, browser tampering, automation, and more across 23+ billion identification events.
- Fingerprinting
- Smart Signals
Behavioral analysis vs. device intelligence: Which is better?
Behavioral analysis and device intelligence each have strengths, but together they deliver a powerful, more accurate, and low-friction fraud prevention solution. Learn why modern fraud stacks need both.
- Fingerprinting
- Anti-fraud technology
How to detect bot-driven job application fraud in ATS platforms
Learn how to detect bot-driven job application fraud in ATS platforms, recognize early warning signs, and stop automated spam without blocking real candidates.
- Bot detection
- Anti-fraud technology
Demo: Real-time enforcement with the Fingerprint Rules Engine
See how to deploy and enforce traffic rules at the edge using Fingerprint's Rules Engine deployed on Cloudflare, without touching application code.
- Bot detection
- Anti-fraud technology
- Fingerprinting
- Tutorials
How to evaluate fingerprinting accuracy in the real world
Learn how to accurately test and compare fingerprinting solutions using practical, real-world methods that measure stability, evasion resistance, and fraud impact.
- Fingerprinting
Inside Proximity Detection with Fingerprint's CTO
Fingerprint CTO Valentin Vasilyev explains how Proximity Detection works, why it was built, and how it helps detect coordinated fraud while preserving privacy.
- New account fraud
- Payment fraud
- Anti-fraud technology
How Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS into real fraud signals
See how Fingerprint’s Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS signals into actionable fraud insights, helping you detect device farms, multi-accounting, and coordinated abuse.
- Gaming
- iGaming
- Account takeover
- New account fraud
- Smart Signals
How residential proxies help attackers look like real users
Residential proxies let attackers look like real customers. See how they work and how device intelligence can help you detect and stop abuse.
- Bot detection
- Anti-fraud technology
Vibe coding security checklist to prevent breaches
Follow this complete coding security checklist to protect your apps from vulnerabilities. Learn secure coding standards, authentication tips, and data protection best practices.
- Engineering