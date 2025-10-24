Announcements Articles

FingerprintJS version 5.0 now MIT licensed
October 24, 2025

FingerprintJS version 5.0 now MIT licensed

Fingerprint releases FingerprintJS v5.0 under the MIT license, making the world’s most popular browser fingerprinting library free and accessible for all developers.

Celebrating 10+ years of device intelligence & fraud prevention
August 20, 2025

Celebrating 10+ years of device intelligence & fraud prevention

Fingerprint marks 10+ years of device intelligence with record ARR growth and new breakthroughs in bot, proxy, and AI agent detection.

Residential proxies: The hidden risk in your traffic — now detectable with Fingerprint
May 8, 2025

Residential proxies: The hidden risk in your traffic — now detectable with Fingerprint

Residential proxies are a hidden threat in your traffic. Learn how Fingerprint can help you detect them to stop fraudsters before they can do harm.

Fingerprint ranked No. 40 fastest-growing company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology 500™
November 21, 2024

Fingerprint ranked No. 40 fastest-growing company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology 500™

Fingerprint attributes 3,654% revenue growth to enterprise adoption and ease of integration.

  • Announcements
Fingerprint and Oscilar partner for fintech fraud prevention
May 1, 2024

Fingerprint and Oscilar partner for fintech fraud prevention

Fingerprint partners with Oscilar to enhance fintech fraud prevention with advanced device intelligence and seamless user experience.

  • Announcements
Product update: Analyze Fingerprint data with bulk CSV export
December 12, 2023

Product update: Analyze Fingerprint data with bulk CSV export

Introducing Bulk CSV Export from Fingerprint, streamlining data analysis for enhanced security and decision-making.

  • Announcements
Announcing our Akamai Proxy Integration
November 13, 2023

Announcing our Akamai Proxy Integration

Discover the new Akamai proxy integration by Fingerprint, enhancing visitor identification and fraud prevention.

  • Announcements
Availability Changes to Our Cloud Proxy Integrations
November 1, 2023

Availability Changes to Our Cloud Proxy Integrations

As of November 1, 2023, Fingerprint's proxy integrations have new availability rules across our pricing plans.

Announcing our Series C Fundraising Round
October 17, 2023

Announcing our Series C Fundraising Round

Fingerprint raises $33 million in Series C funding to bolster fraud prevention and support for Enterprise organizations.

  • Announcements
Fingerprint and Dodgeball partner to reduce e-commerce , fintech, and web3 fraud
July 18, 2023

Fingerprint and Dodgeball partner to reduce e-commerce , fintech, and web3 fraud

​​Fingerprint and Dodgeball are now partners to help fintech, eCommerce, and Web3 companies stop fraud.

  • Announcements
Enhance visitor identification and bypass ad blockers with Azure integration
July 12, 2023

Enhance visitor identification and bypass ad blockers with Azure integration

Fingerprint now integrates with Microsoft Azure, enhancing your user intelligence. This blog post details the benefits and how to leverage the power of Azure.

  • Announcements
Uncover intentions of anonymous visitors with Smart Signals
June 6, 2023

Uncover intentions of anonymous visitors with Smart Signals

Smart Signals offer real-time actionable device intelligence-based insights that help you identify every user accurately.

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