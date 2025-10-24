Announcements Articles

Fingerprint releases FingerprintJS v5.0 under the MIT license, making the world’s most popular browser fingerprinting library free and accessible for all developers.
Fingerprint marks 10+ years of device intelligence with record ARR growth and new breakthroughs in bot, proxy, and AI agent detection.
Residential proxies are a hidden threat in your traffic. Learn how Fingerprint can help you detect them to stop fraudsters before they can do harm.
Fingerprint attributes 3,654% revenue growth to enterprise adoption and ease of integration.
Fingerprint partners with Oscilar to enhance fintech fraud prevention with advanced device intelligence and seamless user experience.
Introducing Bulk CSV Export from Fingerprint, streamlining data analysis for enhanced security and decision-making.
Discover the new Akamai proxy integration by Fingerprint, enhancing visitor identification and fraud prevention.
As of November 1, 2023, Fingerprint's proxy integrations have new availability rules across our pricing plans.
Fingerprint raises $33 million in Series C funding to bolster fraud prevention and support for Enterprise organizations.
Fingerprint and Dodgeball are now partners to help fintech, eCommerce, and Web3 companies stop fraud.
Fingerprint now integrates with Microsoft Azure, enhancing your user intelligence. This blog post details the benefits and how to leverage the power of Azure.
Smart Signals offer real-time actionable device intelligence-based insights that help you identify every user accurately.