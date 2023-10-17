Announcing our Series C Fundraising Round

I’m excited to announce that Fingerprint has raised a Series C fundraising round. This $33 million round, led by our previous investors, Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, will give us the momentum to continue supporting leading Enterprise organizations worldwide in addition to our industry-leading self-service product for engineers and small businesses. Larger Enterprise customers with higher-scale challenges have driven our recent growth. However, the individual software engineer continues to be a major influencer as they can test our technology directly on the website without limitations.

You can read our full press release on this new round of funding here.

Since 2019, our mission continues to be to empower developers to build safe and seamless online services. With the gradual death of cookies and proliferation of VPNs, high-accuracy device identification has never been more important.

Companies battle sophisticated attacks from online fraudsters while needing to ensure their trusted customers have a frictionless experience. Fingerprint solves this challenge for thousands of companies by enabling accurate device identification and providing additional signals to inform visitor intent without adding friction for legitimate users.

Since our last round of funding in 2021, Fingerprint has seen significant growth stemming from ease of integration, instant value for new customers via API, and extensive documentation. Fingerprint aims to build new tools and capabilities to tackle the most complex challenges in device identification.

We plan to continue to help engineering teams to reduce fraudulent transactions and increase legitimate transactions.

You can sign up for a free trial or contact our sales team to learn how we can help your business.