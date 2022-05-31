Dan Pinto's Articles

May 31, 2022
FingerprintJS is now Fingerprint
We have dropped the "JS" and are now known as Fingerprint. Read more about our decision and how this impacts our customers.
We have dropped the "JS" and are now known as Fingerprint. Read more about our decision and how this impacts our customers.
We are increasing the price of Fingerprint Pro for all new paying accounts starting on or after January 1, 2022. Our new pricing will be $2 for 1,000 API calls.
Our team is excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B from Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.