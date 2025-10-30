Dan Pinto's Articles

Co-founder and CEO

Dan Pinto is CEO and co-founder of Fingerprint and brings over a decade of experience in tech. He began his career in software engineering, where he developed an interest in creating bots, but quickly shifted his focus to entrepreneurship. Dan has founded many small startups, including eBay stores, a tech blog, and even a forum for TV shows. In 2014, Dan co-founded Machinio, a search engine for used machinery, which was later acquired by NASDAQ:LQDT in 2018. After this success, he co-founded Fingerprint, the world’s most accurate device identifier, which has raised over $77 million since its first funding round in 2020. When he's not busy building companies, Dan enjoys spending time with his family — he lives in Chicago with his wife and their son.