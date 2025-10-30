Dan Pinto photo

Dan Pinto

Role

Co-founder and CEO

Bio

Dan Pinto is CEO and co-founder of Fingerprint and brings over a decade of experience in tech. He began his career in software engineering, where he developed an interest in creating bots, but quickly shifted his focus to entrepreneurship. Dan has founded many small startups, including eBay stores, a tech blog, and even a forum for TV shows. In 2014, Dan co-founded Machinio, a search engine for used machinery, which was later acquired by NASDAQ:LQDT in 2018. After this success, he co-founded Fingerprint, the world’s most accurate device identifier, which has raised over $77 million since its first funding round in 2020. When he's not busy building companies, Dan enjoys spending time with his family — he lives in Chicago with his wife and their son.

Dan Pinto Articles

Dan Pinto's Articles

Image for identity security blog post
October 30, 2025

Closing the gaps in identity security with device intelligence

Discover how device intelligence strengthens identity security by unifying authentication, risk signals, and access management to prevent breaches.

Image for prompt injection attacks blog post
August 27, 2025

The risks of AI-powered tools: Lessons from the Comet prompt injection incident

Learn how the Comet prompt injection incident exposed new risks in AI-powered browsers — and what fraud prevention teams must do to protect users.

Image for ten years device intelligence blog post
August 20, 2025

Celebrating 10+ years of device intelligence & fraud prevention

Fingerprint marks 10+ years of device intelligence with record ARR growth and new breakthroughs in bot, proxy, and AI agent detection.

Announcing our Series C Fundraising Round
October 17, 2023

Announcing our Series C Fundraising Round

Fingerprint raises $33 million in Series C funding to bolster fraud prevention and support for Enterprise organizations.

Fingerprint 2023 team photo
March 8, 2023

Fingerprint crosses 1 billion API calls and triples revenue and users, all in just one year

We’re excited to share our exponential growth in FY23, including tripling our revenue and crossing 1B monthly API calls. We share those milestones and more.

We are now Fingerprint
May 31, 2022

FingerprintJS is now Fingerprint

We have dropped the "JS" and are now known as Fingerprint. Read more about our decision and how this impacts our customers.

Fingerprint Series B
November 9, 2021

$32M series B funding

Exciting news: We've raised a $32M Series B to further our solutions in visitor identification and fraud prevention.