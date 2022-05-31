FingerprintJS is now Fingerprint

Note: We have changed our company name, but we have not made any changes to our product names or Github libraries. Our very popular Github project is still called FingerprintJS.

In 2012, our CTO and cofounder Valentin created our JavaScript browser fingerprinting library, aptly named FingerprintJS. When the company was incorporated 8 years later, we decided to retain our brand recognition and keep the company name consistent.

Since then, we launched our “Pro” device identification API, which is available for both web and mobile applications. We have also added new open source projects beyond our namesake library, like BotD, AEV and more.

With our current product offerings, we realized we had outgrown the “JS” in our original company name. We needed a new name that would scale with us.

Thankfully, we didn’t have to search too hard. Our employees and customers were already referring to our company as “Fingerprint” regularly on calls. More importantly, we still felt that accurate identification remained central to our mission of preventing online fraud.

How this impacts our customers

Our name change will not affect service or implementation in any way - no action is required from you.

You will notice that our logo is slightly changed, and we have a new domain (fingerprint.com). Emails from our service will now be from the fingerprint.com domain as well. You may also have to re-enter your password to log in for the first time.

While the name change is largely cosmetic, we have many exciting product updates on the horizon. If you'd like to view, vote or add ideas to our product roadmap, click here.

If you have any questions, please email us at support@fingerprint.com.