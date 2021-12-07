Dan Pinto's Articles

Dan Pinto photo

Dan Pinto

Role

Co-founder and CEO

Dan Pinto Articles

Fingerprint Pro Pricing Changes
December 7, 2021

Fingerprint Pro price increase

We are increasing the price of Fingerprint Pro for all new paying accounts starting on or after January 1, 2022. Our new pricing will be $2 for 1,000 API calls.

  • Announcements
Fingerprint Series B
November 9, 2021

$32M series B funding

Our team is excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B from Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.

  • Announcements