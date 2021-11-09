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November 9, 2021

$32M series B funding

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Dan PintoCo-founder and CEO
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On behalf of the whole team at Fingerprint, we are excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B, led by Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.

To our customers - thank you for supporting us in our journey thus far. This funding will allow us to accelerate our pace in building the best anti-fraud APIs on the internet and maintain our commitment to building open-source first. We have more exciting product news coming very soon - we will be in touch!

Now more than ever is the time to try Fingerprint Pro

Over the past year we have made some major updates to our product, improving the onboarding experience, building out dashboard insights, and increasing identifier accuracy.

We also have achieved some incredible milestones over the last year that have helped to make this recent round of funding possible, and cemented our ability to continue improving our offerings for years to come.

12% of the top 500 websites on the internet are using Fingerprint

We crawled the Alexa top websites by traffic to see how many of them had our browser fingerprinting code installed:

Top sites using Fingerprint


Among these websites are some of the most recognizable names in banking, e-commerce, cryptocurrency, and media. We see Fingerprint code on login pages, payment forms, registration pages, lead forms, and in some cases running on every page.

SOC2 Compliance

We achieved SOC2 compliance this August, making it possible for us to provide enterprise customers with our Type 1 report. Even if your company does not require SOC2 from technology vendors, the report provides assurance of our commitment to best-in-class data security and privacy.

Get In Touch

If you have any questions about Fingerprint, we would love to hear from you.

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