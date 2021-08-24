Fingerprint is committed to keeping our customer and company data safe to the highest possible standards.
That’s why today we are excited to share that we received our SOC 2 Type 1 report for our company and our Pro offering, which validates our commitment to best-in-class data security and privacy.
For companies that require SOC 2 compliance or simply value the added assurance from their technology partners, there has never been a better time to start working with us.
What is SOC 2 Compliance?
SOC (Systems and Operational Controls) 2 is a set of standards that companies can adopt to ensure customer and company data is safeguarded.
SOC 2 outlines five Trust Services Criteria that are used to assess whether a company’s processes, controls and tools appropriately address their data security and privacy needs:
- Security: the protection of data and systems from unauthorized users.
- Availability: the maintenance, monitoring, and performance of infrastructure and network.
- Processing integrity: the ability of systems to perform as intended without error, delay, omission, or manipulation.
- Confidentiality: the protection of data that should be restricted to specific people or companies.
- Privacy: the safeguarding of personally identifiable information from unauthorized users.
About The Report
By becoming SOC 2 compliant, we can now provide interested parties with our Type 1 report. This report contains details on how we are keeping our customers data safe:
- Customer data protection
- Continuous monitoring
- Incident response protocols
- Employee security training
What’s Next
SOC 2 compliance is only one of many steps we plan to take to ensure best-in-class security for our customers. We are planning to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in the next year. This next step will require an ongoing audit of the security procedures outlined in our Type 1 report.
Please note that we can only provide our SOC 2 report for use in evaluating Fingerprint Pro, our paid offering. Our open source library is not SOC 2 compliant and its users are not permitted to access our SOC 2 report.