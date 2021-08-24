November 2022 Update: We're now SOC Type II compliant. You can read more here.

Fingerprint is committed to keeping our customer and company data safe to the highest possible standards.

That’s why today we are excited to share that we received our SOC 2 Type 1 report for our company and our Pro offering, which validates our commitment to best-in-class data security and privacy.

For companies that require SOC 2 compliance or simply value the added assurance from their technology partners, there has never been a better time to start working with us.

What is SOC 2 Compliance?

SOC (Systems and Operational Controls) 2 is a set of standards that companies can adopt to ensure customer and company data is safeguarded.

SOC 2 outlines five Trust Services Criteria that are used to assess whether a company’s processes, controls and tools appropriately address their data security and privacy needs:

Security : the protection of data and systems from unauthorized users.

: the protection of data and systems from unauthorized users. Availability : the maintenance, monitoring, and performance of infrastructure and network.

: the maintenance, monitoring, and performance of infrastructure and network. Processing integrity : the ability of systems to perform as intended without error, delay, omission, or manipulation.

: the ability of systems to perform as intended without error, delay, omission, or manipulation. Confidentiality : the protection of data that should be restricted to specific people or companies.

: the protection of data that should be restricted to specific people or companies. Privacy: the safeguarding of personally identifiable information from unauthorized users.

About The Report

By becoming SOC 2 compliant, we can now provide interested parties with our Type 1 report. This report contains details on how we are keeping our customers data safe:

Customer data protection

Continuous monitoring

Incident response protocols

Employee security training

What’s Next

SOC 2 compliance is only one of many steps we plan to take to ensure best-in-class security for our customers. We are planning to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in the next year. This next step will require an ongoing audit of the security procedures outlined in our Type 1 report.

Get in touch

Current customer with questions? Reach out to our support team.

Thinking about working with us? Contact sales and let us know you’re interested in seeing our SOC 2 report.

Want to read more about our privacy and security policies? See our full privacy policy in our documentation.

Please note that we can only provide our SOC 2 report for use in evaluating Fingerprint Pro, our paid offering. Our open source library is not SOC 2 compliant and its users are not permitted to access our SOC 2 report.