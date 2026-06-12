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Savannah Copland

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Contributing Writer

Savannah Copland Articles

Savannah Copland's Articles

login interface
June 12, 2026

6 most effective techniques to prevent credential stuffing

Credential stuffing attacks are growing in scale and cost. Discover the 6 most effective prevention techniques to stop automated login abuse and protect your users' accounts.

Bank account takeover
March 22, 2024

Account takeover fraud: How it works and prevention strategies

Understand what account takeover is, how fraudsters gain access to customer accounts, and learn how banks and fintech can prevent it.

Fingerprint Pro India data hosting
January 19, 2022

Fingerprint launches India data hosting

We are excited to announce the launch in India (Mumbai) in order to comply with India's personal data protection requirements, and improve performance.

Online gambling fraud prevention
December 6, 2021

Online Gambling Fraud: Insightful Prevention Measures

Dive deep into the world of online gambling fraud. Understand its types and impact, and learn how to protect your platform with proven preventive measures.

Coronavirus items and a shield for anti-fraud
December 3, 2021

A look at the anti-fraud technology landscape post-pandemic

Address the increased online fraud risks post-pandemic with enhanced anti-fraud technologies and strategies.

Chargeback prevention
November 26, 2021

7 Ways to Reduce Credit Card Chargebacks

Seven ways you can reduce chargebacks for your business including following payment processors protocols and optimizing the checkout experience.

SOC 2 Type I Compliance
August 24, 2021

Fingerprint Announces SOC 2 Type I Compliance

Proud to announce our SOC 2 Type 1 report, affirming our commitment to high-level security and privacy. Available on request.

State of Identity Podcast - Fingerprint
August 19, 2021

State of Identity Podcast: Featuring CEO Dan Pinto, Fingerprint

Tune into our podcast with CEO Dan Pinto discussing the future of browser identification and identity management.

CNP fraud prevention
July 27, 2021

How to prevent card not present (CNP) fraud

Learn about CNP fraud, how it occurs, and why keeping your credit card details private is crucial.

Fingerprint Discord Launch
June 15, 2021

Fingerprint Discord

Join our Discord to discuss our open source Javascript browser fingerprinting library, as well as our paid SaaS product, Fingerprint Pro.

How to stop using reCAPTCHA
March 15, 2021

How to minimize CAPTCHA API calls to streamline UX and improve conversions

Reduce reliance on CAPTCHAs with advanced user identification methods to combat bots and spam effectively.

Credit card testing
March 12, 2021

Card Testing Fraud: How To Detect and Prevent It

Card testing fraud happens when stolen card data is validated through small online transactions, often leading to larger fraudulent activities.

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