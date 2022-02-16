Savannah Copland's Articles

Why is 99.5% accuracy important for preventing fraud?
Fingerprint Pro's visitorID is the most accurate device identifier available. Learn why this matters when it comes to catching fraudsters and protecting your online business.
We are excited to announce the launch in India (Mumbai) in order to comply with India's personal data protection requirements, and improve performance.
Account takeover is a huge risk to online banks and fintechs. Learn how fraudsters gain access to customer accounts, and how to protect your website and mobile apps.
Learn how to prevent the most common scams from career fraudsters as well as punters looking to get a leg up on the competition.
The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed our lives even more online. Businesses have had to scale up their anti-fraud efforts quickly to respond to rising threats using technology.
Chargebacks can cost your business money, inventory, and negatively impact your merchant reputation. Learn how to prevent chargebacks from harming your business through preventative measures.
Cybercrime shot up by 600% during the COVID-19 pandemic, but what can we expect going forward? We look into 6 of the top cybersecurity trends expected in the coming years.
Coupon glittering is a form of payment fraud that exploits glitches in coupon codes. Learn how this scam works, and how to prevent it from damaging your retail store or online business.
We take privacy and security seriously, which is why we are proud to receive our SOC 2 Type 1 report. The report is available on request to current and future customers.
Listen to our podcast episode with CEO Dan Pinto and State of Identity host Cameron D'Ambrosi talk about browser identification and the future of identity management!
Learn how to secure and protect your users’ data with account takeover prevention methods to stop costly breaches and maintain your customers' trust.
Credit card fraud is a multi-billion dollar problem, and can be incredibly hard to stop. Learn about how to prevent CNP fraud and chargebacks on your website.