Savannah Copland's Articles

Credential stuffing attacks are growing in scale and cost. Discover the 6 most effective prevention techniques to stop automated login abuse and protect your users' accounts.
Understand what account takeover is, how fraudsters gain access to customer accounts, and learn how banks and fintech can prevent it.
We are excited to announce the launch in India (Mumbai) in order to comply with India's personal data protection requirements, and improve performance.
Dive deep into the world of online gambling fraud. Understand its types and impact, and learn how to protect your platform with proven preventive measures.
Address the increased online fraud risks post-pandemic with enhanced anti-fraud technologies and strategies.
Seven ways you can reduce chargebacks for your business including following payment processors protocols and optimizing the checkout experience.
Proud to announce our SOC 2 Type 1 report, affirming our commitment to high-level security and privacy. Available on request.
Tune into our podcast with CEO Dan Pinto discussing the future of browser identification and identity management.
Learn about CNP fraud, how it occurs, and why keeping your credit card details private is crucial.
Join our Discord to discuss our open source Javascript browser fingerprinting library, as well as our paid SaaS product, Fingerprint Pro.
Reduce reliance on CAPTCHAs with advanced user identification methods to combat bots and spam effectively.
Card testing fraud happens when stolen card data is validated through small online transactions, often leading to larger fraudulent activities.