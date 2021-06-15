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June 15, 2021

Fingerprint Discord

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Savannah CoplandContributing Writer
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Join our Discord to discuss our Javascript browser fingerprinting library, Fingerprint Pro and all things anti-fraud.

Fingerprint Discord Launch

Join our community Discord to talk and learn about all things Fingerprint. We welcome discussions around our open source fingerprinting libraries, our Pro paid offering, as well as anything to do with visitor identification and anti-fraud.

We are excited to get this new community off the ground with your help. Everyone is welcome, from junior developers to senior architects, fraud analysts to CSOs.

Join our community to:

  • Ask questions to Fingerprint staff and other users - give us your toughest technical questions and put us to the test
  • Get notifications about releases, updates, and other relevant news
  • Let others know about you and any awesome projects you’ve built

Join Today!

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