Availability Changes to Our Cloud Proxy Integrations

Effective November 1, 2023, we are implementing changes to our cloud proxy integrations availability on certain pricing plans. In an effort to deliver a high-quality user experience, we decided to make our AWS CloudFront and Azure proxy integrations exclusively available to our Enterprise plan customers. Our Cloudflare proxy integration is available on the Pro, Pro Plus, and Enterprise plans.

These integrations require a significant amount of internal support and generally need assistance from our Customer Success team to set up. By making them Enterprise and Pro Plus-only features, we can continue to allocate the appropriate resources for their maintenance, ensuring their optimal performance and improving our overall service quality for all customers, Enterprise or otherwise.

What is the purpose of a proxy integration?

Using a proxy integration with Fingerprint greatly improves the accuracy of visitor identification requests by routing identification API calls through your website instead of the Fingerprint CDN. This way, identification results will be requested from the same domain, allowing you to use long-lasting first-party cookies while avoiding ad blockers that can stop identification signals.

This is crucial; without these benefits, you risk not getting visitor identifiers for all your guests. However, proxy integrations aren't the sole method for achieving maximum visitor identification accuracy. You can also use a custom subdomain, which offers nearly all the benefits of proxy integration and is our most popular method for maximizing accuracy. Custom subdomains are available to all Fingerprint customers.

What is changing?

Going forward, our Cloudflare proxy integration is available for Pro, Pro Plus, and Enterprise plans. The AWS CloudFront and Azure proxy integrations will only be available to Enterprise plans. The proxy integrations will remain available to customers currently using them, even if they do not meet the new plan requirements. Below, you can see the availability of each proxy integration and the custom subdomain alternative.

Pro Pro Plus Enterprise Custom subdomain ✅ ✅ ✅ Cloudflare proxy integration ✅ ✅ ✅ AWS CloudFront proxy integration ❌ ❌ ✅ Azure proxy integration ❌ ❌ ✅

If you’d like to learn more about our integrations and ways to maximize your visitor identification accuracy, please look at our documentation. If you have any further questions about our new plan changes, please contact our sales team.