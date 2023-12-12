Product update: Analyze Fingerprint data with bulk CSV export

When securing websites from bad actors, data accessibility and usability are key components for developing effective security protocols. With that in mind, you now have access to Bulk CSV Export! You can now export data in bulk from the Fingerprint dashboard into a CSV file, making data analysis and manipulation easier for advanced insights and reporting.

How does Bulk CSV Export work?

The Bulk CSV Export, located within the Dashboard under the Identification tab, lets you export the visitor identifier and related data for your most recent identification requests. This data is typically viewed a few requests at a time or gathered from the Server API. A bulk CSV file makes this data even more accessible, so you can use it however you like.

You'll find a new Export button at the top right of the Identification page. By default, the data export will include the last day of data based on the UTC time zone. However, you can select from three predefined time ranges - last day, seven days, or 30 days, based on UTC or your local time zone.

After requesting a Bulk CSV Export, you will receive an email with a link to a CSV file with the visitor data. You can then easily open the file in any spreadsheet program or data application for further analysis.

Better decisions with better data

Bulk CSV Export opens up a world of in-depth data analysis and reporting possibilities. With easy bulk data downloads, you can dive deep into data trends and patterns, enhancing your understanding of visitor behavior. Combining this identification data with other internal data sources allows you to identify correlations and make data-driven decisions to strengthen security measures.

Additionally, Bulk CSV Export makes sharing data with team members and stakeholders easier. You can now easily distribute the information and collaborate on data-driven decisions to improve your security protocols and optimize the protection of your website against bad actors.

Get started!

This feature is currently in beta and is available to all customers. To use this feature, access the CSV export option on the Dashboard, choose your desired time range, and request the export. Keep an eye on your email for the download link, and note that it may take a few hours to generate the link if you request the export of tens of millions of identification events.

Should you encounter any issues, please get in touch with our support team for assistance. Stay tuned for more updates as we provide new ways to prevent fraud and improve your user experiences.