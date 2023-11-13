Announcing our Akamai Proxy Integration

We're thrilled to announce a new addition to our line of integrations: a proxy integration for Akamai! Proxy integrations improve visitor identification accuracy by routing requests through your website. Since the requests to load the Fingerprint JavaScript agent and to get visitor identifiers are sent to your site, the requests are protected from being blocked by ad blockers or browsers with strict privacy settings. Decreasing the number of blocked requests allows you to attain the highest visitor identification accuracy, resulting in better user experiences and fraud detection.

What is Akamai?

Akamai is a content delivery and cloud services company that offers fast, secure, and reliable access to websites and applications. They operate thousands of servers strategically located across 130 countries and are used by many businesses, including e-commerce platforms, media streaming services, and cybersecurity companies. Businesses can leverage Akamai’s CDN to accelerate content delivery and optimize the user experience.

How does the Akamai Proxy Integration Work?

Customers who use Akamai’s cloud services can now easily integrate Fingerprint’s Visitor Identification APIs directly into their site. This is done using our open-source Terraform scripts that set up your property to route visitor identification requests through your chosen site path. The process happens in three main steps.

Create a new proxy secret in the Fingerprint dashboard to be used to make your requests to the Fingerprint Visitor Identification API. Apply the Fingerprint property rules and property variables to your Terraform configuration file and deploy them to create the new proxy endpoint. Configure the Fingerprint JavaScript agent on your website to use the newly created endpoint to route requests.

What Are the Benefits of a Proxy Integration?

If you are already hosting your website with Akamai’s cloud services, our proxy integration is a quick and easy way to immediately boost your site’s identification performance. Implementing the proxy integration with Akamai only takes a few steps with our terraform scripts and provides the following benefits:

Enhanced Accuracy

Visitor identification becomes significantly more accurate when using a proxy instead of the CDN-hosted JS agent. This is especially true for browsers such as Safari and Firefox, which have strict privacy protocols.

Ad Blocker Protection

Ad blockers, which are increasingly used, can prevent identification requests made to the Fingerprint CDN. By proxying these requests through your site, you can stop ad-blockers from blocking your visitor identification requests and ensure that you continue to get accurate visitor data.

Maximum Cookie Lifetime

Fingerprint does not rely on cookies for visitor identification, but using cookies can provide a strong identification signal. By setting first-party cookies using a proxy instead of third-party cookies with the Fingerprint CDN, the cookie lifetime can be maximized, especially in browsers with strict privacy settings. This allows for greater longevity and higher accuracy of visitor identifiers.

Enriched Akamai Features

By fully integrating Fingerprint with a proxy in your Akamai property you can gain additional insights from your identification requests by combining them with other Akamai features like property rules and traffic reports.

Learn More

The Akamai proxy integration is available in beta for our Enterprise customers. It is an excellent solution for maximizing visitor identification accuracy. With this integration, you can leverage Fingerprint Pro's industry-leading accuracy in visitor identification and secure the critical data required to provide seamless and secure online experiences. Along with our new Akamai integration, we offer a variety of integrations for other cloud providers such as Cloudflare and AWS CloudFront, as well as data integrations such as our Segment integration.

For more information, visit our documentation on the Akamai proxy integration or explore our other cloud proxy integrations. If you want to understand how Fingerprint and our proxy integrations can improve your visitor identification accuracy, please contact our sales team.