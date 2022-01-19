Savannah Copland's Articles

Savannah Copland photo

Fingerprint Pro India data hosting
January 19, 2022

Fingerprint launches India data hosting

We are excited to announce the launch in India (Mumbai) in order to comply with India's personal data protection requirements, and improve performance.

SOC 2 Compliance
August 24, 2021

Fingerprint Announces SOC 2 Compliance

We take privacy and security seriously, which is why we are proud to receive our SOC 2 Type 1 report. The report is available on request to current and future customers.

Fingerprint Discord Launch
June 15, 2021

Fingerprint Discord

Join our Discord to discuss our open source Javascript browser fingerprinting library, as well as our paid SaaS product, Fingerprint Pro.

Fingerprint Series A
February 11, 2021

Fingerprint Raises $8M Series A to Solve Online Fraud

Our visitor identification API just raised $8M from Nexus Venture Partners, Uncorrelated Ventures, Hack VC, Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator and angels including Rony Kahan.

