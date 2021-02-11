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February 11, 2021

Fingerprint Raises $8M Series A to Solve Online Fraud

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Savannah CoplandContributing Writer
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Only 4 months ago we announced our $4M seed raise. Since then we have been busy investing in our open source community (with 10M+ downloads and 12.7K Github stars) as well as continuing development of Fingerprint Pro, our highly accurate user identification API.

Today we are excited to announce our $8M series A from Nexus Venture Partners, Uncorrelated Ventures, Hack VC, Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator and angels including Rony Kahan.

Just as Stripe disrupted payment processing or Twilio disrupted communications by focusing on developers, we are excited to be building technology that empowers engineers to solve online fraud.

After all, it is developer teams on the "front-lines" that truly understand their business' unique fraud challenges, and have the expertise needed to build solutions at scale.

We are truly excited to continue to working on further solutions that empower developers - there is much more to come.

Want to learn more about our raise? Read our full article on Venturebeat.

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