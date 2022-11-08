Announcing our SOC 2 Type II Report

We are excited to announce the latest in furthering our commitment to keeping our customers and company safe at the highest possible level. We received our company's SOC 2 Type II report, once again validating our best-in-class security and privacy commitment.

This SOC 2 Type II Certification demonstrates that an independent accounting and auditing firm reviewed and examined our company and that we achieved stringent benchmarks in security, privacy, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality.

We completed our first SOC 2 Type I report in 2021, and this SOC 2 Type II report builds upon that initial report.

Our full press release about this announcement is available here.

You can read more about our security and privacy standards and certifications on our Security page.

Please note: we can only provide our SOC 2 report for use in evaluating Fingerprint Pro, our paid offering. Our open-source library is not SOC 2 compliant, and its users cannot access our SOC 2 report.