Valentin and I founded Fingerprint in 2019, and since then we’ve raised three rounds of funding, the most recent Series B round. Three years after our first round of funding, we’re excited to announce that we experienced exponential growth in the past fiscal year, including tripling revenue, surpassing 14,000 users, and crossing one billion monthly API calls.

Fingerprint began as FingerprintJS, an open-source project created by Valentin in 2012, and has since seen rapid growth with over 18,000 Github stars and the recognition of being the #1 browser fingerprinting library on GitHub.

Fingerprint, our highly-accurate device identity platform, is now used by over 6,000 companies, including Dropbox, Realtor.com, and Ramp. The VisitorID the platform generates provides a complete view of users across web and mobile — whether or not they are logged in or concealing their identity. This allows over 14,000 users to detect and reduce fraudulent activity, improve website conversions, better attribute their marketing spend, and provide secure and seamless user experiences.

We couldn't have accomplished any of this without our amazing team, the majority of which joined us in the last year. Our extremely talented team is now over 100 fully-remote employees who join us from over 24 countries. This includes extending our sales coverage to the EMEA and APAC regions. We also expanded our leadership team adding Vice President of Marketing, Louise Westoby; Vice President of Finance, Jeff Lee; Head of Partnerships and Alliances, Chris Metzger; Head of Revenue Operations, Melanie Simon; and Head of Product, Jack Spirou.

We recently gathered in Mexico City to commemorate the company’s success and plan for the coming year.

Our fully supported Fingerprint device identification platform, and the open-source project it is based on, FingerprintJS, are stronger than ever. In the past year, we launched a new bot detection capability that detects the complicated and elusive automated threats that traditional identification solutions miss. In addition, you can now easily implement Fingerprint’s device identifier with new integrations with Cloudflare and Google Tag Manager and 18 available SDKs and open-source libraries, including React, Angular, Next.js, and Node.js.

We’re excited to share our milestones and can’t wait to share even more product releases with you in the coming year. You can read more about our 2023 fiscal year in our press release. If you’re interested in giving our 99.5% accurate device identifier a try, sign up for the free trial here.