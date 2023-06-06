Announcements Articles

Fingerprint Launches Smart Signals to Fight and Prevent Fraud
June 6, 2023

Fingerprint Launches Smart Signals to Fight and Prevent Fraud

With the new capabilities, Fingerprint provides high-quality, accurate data to reveal the true intentions of every visitor, even if they’re anonymous

Introducing our Twilio Segment integration
May 23, 2023

Introducing our Twilio Segment integration

Enhance customer experience and reduce fraud with Fingerprint's Twilio Segment integration for improved journey personalization.

  • Announcements
We're now available on the Auth0 Marketplace!
May 16, 2023

We're now available on the Auth0 Marketplace!

Okta CIC customers can now use Fingerprint Pro for better fraud prevention and enhanced user experience.

  • Announcements
Meet the Fingerprint team at Open Source Summit 2023
May 4, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at Open Source Summit 2023

Visit our booth S17 at Open Source Summit 2023 to learn about the leading browser fingerprinting library on GitHub.

  • Announcements
Meet the Fingerprint team at Fintech Nexus 2023
May 3, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at Fintech Nexus 2023

Meet with Fingerprint at Fintech Nexus 2023 to protect your transactions with our highly accurate device identification.

  • Announcements
Announcing our ISO 27001 certification
April 28, 2023

Announcing our ISO 27001 certification

Fingerprint is proud to announce our ISO 27001 certification, demonstrating our commitment to data protection.

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Fingerprint crosses 1 billion API calls and triples revenue and users, all in just one year
March 8, 2023

Fingerprint crosses 1 billion API calls and triples revenue and users, all in just one year

We’re excited to share our exponential growth in FY23, including tripling our revenue and crossing 1B monthly API calls. We share those milestones and more.

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Meet the Fingerprint team at Merchant Risk Council 2023
February 23, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at Merchant Risk Council 2023

Book a meeting with Fingerprint at Merchant Risk Council 2023 to enhance your fraud prevention strategy.

  • Announcements
Meet the Fingerprint team at DeveloperWeek 2023
February 3, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at DeveloperWeek 2023

Visit Fingerprint at DeveloperWeek in Oakland to learn about our high accuracy device identification solutions.

  • Announcements
ICYMI: Our favorite blog posts of 2022
December 16, 2022

ICYMI: Our favorite blog posts of 2022

Catch up on the year's highlights with our top ten blog posts, featuring insights on various fingerprinting technologies.

  • Announcements
Announcing our SOC 2 Type II Report
November 8, 2022

Announcing our SOC 2 Type II Report

Celebrate our SOC 2 Type II report validating our commitment to top-tier security and privacy for customers and our company.

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Announcing our SDK Libraries
October 14, 2022

Announcing our SDK Libraries

Discover the range of SDKs and libraries supported by Fingerprint, essential for our Pro customers and open-source users.

  • Announcements
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