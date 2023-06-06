Announcements Articles

With the new capabilities, Fingerprint provides high-quality, accurate data to reveal the true intentions of every visitor, even if they’re anonymous
Enhance customer experience and reduce fraud with Fingerprint's Twilio Segment integration for improved journey personalization.
Okta CIC customers can now use Fingerprint Pro for better fraud prevention and enhanced user experience.
Visit our booth S17 at Open Source Summit 2023 to learn about the leading browser fingerprinting library on GitHub.
Meet with Fingerprint at Fintech Nexus 2023 to protect your transactions with our highly accurate device identification.
Fingerprint is proud to announce our ISO 27001 certification, demonstrating our commitment to data protection.
We’re excited to share our exponential growth in FY23, including tripling our revenue and crossing 1B monthly API calls. We share those milestones and more.
Book a meeting with Fingerprint at Merchant Risk Council 2023 to enhance your fraud prevention strategy.
Visit Fingerprint at DeveloperWeek in Oakland to learn about our high accuracy device identification solutions.
Catch up on the year's highlights with our top ten blog posts, featuring insights on various fingerprinting technologies.
Celebrate our SOC 2 Type II report validating our commitment to top-tier security and privacy for customers and our company.
Discover the range of SDKs and libraries supported by Fingerprint, essential for our Pro customers and open-source users.