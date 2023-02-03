Meet the Fingerprint team at DeveloperWeek 2023

February 3, 2023
Sadie Cearns-Looby photo
Sadie Cearns-LoobyEvent Marketing Manager
February 3, 2023
DeveloperWeek Image

Book a meeting with us at DeveloperWeek and speak with one of our experts on-site. You'll learn how Fingerprint:

  • Enables developers to quickly solve their toughest challenges within security, analytics, and UI/UX
  • Implements easily with just a few lines of code
  • Lowers friction for a seamless customer journey

All qualified attendees who book a meeting with us will be entered to win a Steam Deck 512GB.

Want to learn more? Join us for our presentation where our Head of Developer Relations, Martin Makarsky, will be presenting the session below.  

"Identifying through the noise: Why browser fingerprinting is your missing fraud prevention link" on Thursday, February 16th at 3:00 PM.

Even though malicious website visitors account for a small percentage of your total visitors, they can make the loudest noise when committing various fraudulent actions. As developers, however, you're responsible for identifying, verifying, and blocking them when needed.

We'll introduce the concept of browser fingerprinting as a means of fraud detection. We'll walk through various fingerprinting techniques, how they work together, and how you apply highly accurate device identification in real-life situations from account creation to checkout.

Session Takeaways:

  • Overview & Introduction to browser fingerprint techniques 
  • How to generate a highly accurate fingerprint 
  • Real-life applications of fingerprinting for fraud detection and prevention

All article tags

  • Announcements

Related Articles

2022 Blogs Image
December 16, 2022

ICYMI: Our favorite blog posts of 2022

With 2022 wrapping up, we wanted to feature some of our favorite posts from throughout the year. Catch up on ten of our favorite blog posts below and get to know everything from TLS fingerprinting to audio fingerprinting to how to permanently ban users on your site.

SOC 2 Type II
November 8, 2022

Announcing our SOC 2 Type II Report

We are excited to announce the latest in furthering our commitment to keeping our customers and company safe at the highest possible level. We received our company's SOC 2 Type II report, once again validating our best-in-class security and privacy commitment.

SDK Libraries Hexagon Image
October 14, 2022

Announcing our SDK Libraries

We know how vital SDKs and libraries are to our Pro customers and our open-source users. We have launched a new webpage that highlights all of the SDKs and libraries we currently support.

money 20/20 las vegas postcard promo
October 4, 2022

Meet Fingerprint at Money 20/20 2022

Meet Fingerprint at Booth #3504 at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas to hear how Fingerprint can increase approval rates and prevent financial fraud with high-accuracy device identification.

2022 Blogs Image
December 16, 2022

ICYMI: Our favorite blog posts of 2022

With 2022 wrapping up, we wanted to feature some of our favorite posts from throughout the year. Catch up on ten of our favorite blog posts below and get to know everything from TLS fingerprinting to audio fingerprinting to how to permanently ban users on your site.

SOC 2 Type II
November 8, 2022

Announcing our SOC 2 Type II Report

We are excited to announce the latest in furthering our commitment to keeping our customers and company safe at the highest possible level. We received our company's SOC 2 Type II report, once again validating our best-in-class security and privacy commitment.

SDK Libraries Hexagon Image
October 14, 2022

Announcing our SDK Libraries

We know how vital SDKs and libraries are to our Pro customers and our open-source users. We have launched a new webpage that highlights all of the SDKs and libraries we currently support.

money 20/20 las vegas postcard promo
October 4, 2022

Meet Fingerprint at Money 20/20 2022

Meet Fingerprint at Booth #3504 at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas to hear how Fingerprint can increase approval rates and prevent financial fraud with high-accuracy device identification.