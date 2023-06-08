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Sadie Cearns-Looby

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Contributing Writer

Sadie Cearns-Looby Articles

Sadie Cearns-Looby's Articles

viva tech 2023
June 8, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at Viva Technology 2023

Learn why top websites trust Fingerprint by visiting us at Viva Technology in Paris, booth #A29.

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June 2, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at Money20/20 Europe 2023

The Fingerprint team is attending Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam, June 6-8, 2023! Visit us at with us at booth #K64.

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May 11, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at FinovateSpring 2023

Join the Fingerprint team at FinovateSpring in San Francisco to learn strategies against evolving fraud threats.

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May 4, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at Open Source Summit 2023

Visit our booth S17 at Open Source Summit 2023 to learn about the leading browser fingerprinting library on GitHub.

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May 3, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at Fintech Nexus 2023

Meet with Fingerprint at Fintech Nexus 2023 to protect your transactions with our highly accurate device identification.

Merchant Risk Council 2023
February 23, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at Merchant Risk Council 2023

Book a meeting with Fingerprint at Merchant Risk Council 2023 to enhance your fraud prevention strategy.

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February 3, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at DeveloperWeek 2023

Visit Fingerprint at DeveloperWeek in Oakland to learn about our high accuracy device identification solutions.

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October 4, 2022

Meet Fingerprint at Money 20/20 2022

Visit Fingerprint at Money 20/20, Booth #3504, to see how our device identification technology prevents financial fraud.