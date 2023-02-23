Meet the Fingerprint team at Merchant Risk Council 2023

February 23, 2023
Sadie Cearns-Looby photo
Sadie Cearns-LoobyEvent Marketing Manager
February 23, 2023
Merchant Risk Council 2023

We’re attending Merchant Risk Council 2023 in Las Vegas! If you are looking to learn more about how Fingerprint can help future-proof your fraud strategy and reduce friction for a seamless customer journey, then you should book a meeting with us at the Merchant Risk Council 2023. Our experts will be on site to discuss how easily Fingerprint can be implemented with just a few lines of code. 

Plus, all qualified attendees who book a meeting with us will automatically be entered to win a pair of Apple AirPods Max!

Meet us on site: Book a meeting now

Additionally, We’re co-hosting an event with Spec on March 8th from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at Javier’s at the Aria, where you can enjoy tacos, tequila, margaritas, and mingle with other fraud fighters. At this event, you will learn more about Fingerprint, a device identification platform that uses browser fingerprinting and device identification to detect and prevent fraud across multiple use cases. 

Companies in the eCommerce space use Fingerprint to keep chargebacks to a minimum and protect their bottom-line and seller reputation. Fingerprint Pro allows these companies to input our visitorId into their data models and quickly catch more fraud attempts, as it provides them with more insight into patterns of behavior, such as friendly fraud or coupon and promo abuse.

All article tags

  • Announcements

Related Articles

DeveloperWeek Image
February 3, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at DeveloperWeek 2023

Meet Fingerprint at booth #304 at DeveloperWeek in Oakland, California on February 16th & 17th to hear how Fingerprint identifies anonymous users and prevents fraud with high accuracy device identification.

2022 Blogs Image
December 16, 2022

ICYMI: Our favorite blog posts of 2022

With 2022 wrapping up, we wanted to feature some of our favorite posts from throughout the year. Catch up on ten of our favorite blog posts below and get to know everything from TLS fingerprinting to audio fingerprinting to how to permanently ban users on your site.

SOC 2 Type II
November 8, 2022

Announcing our SOC 2 Type II Report

We are excited to announce the latest in furthering our commitment to keeping our customers and company safe at the highest possible level. We received our company's SOC 2 Type II report, once again validating our best-in-class security and privacy commitment.

SDK Libraries Hexagon Image
October 14, 2022

Announcing our SDK Libraries

We know how vital SDKs and libraries are to our Pro customers and our open-source users. We have launched a new webpage that highlights all of the SDKs and libraries we currently support.

DeveloperWeek Image
February 3, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at DeveloperWeek 2023

Meet Fingerprint at booth #304 at DeveloperWeek in Oakland, California on February 16th & 17th to hear how Fingerprint identifies anonymous users and prevents fraud with high accuracy device identification.

2022 Blogs Image
December 16, 2022

ICYMI: Our favorite blog posts of 2022

With 2022 wrapping up, we wanted to feature some of our favorite posts from throughout the year. Catch up on ten of our favorite blog posts below and get to know everything from TLS fingerprinting to audio fingerprinting to how to permanently ban users on your site.

SOC 2 Type II
November 8, 2022

Announcing our SOC 2 Type II Report

We are excited to announce the latest in furthering our commitment to keeping our customers and company safe at the highest possible level. We received our company's SOC 2 Type II report, once again validating our best-in-class security and privacy commitment.

SDK Libraries Hexagon Image
October 14, 2022

Announcing our SDK Libraries

We know how vital SDKs and libraries are to our Pro customers and our open-source users. We have launched a new webpage that highlights all of the SDKs and libraries we currently support.