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February 23, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at Merchant Risk Council 2023

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Sadie Cearns-LoobyContributing Writer
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Merchant Risk Council 2023

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We’re attending Merchant Risk Council 2023 in Las Vegas! If you are looking to learn more about how Fingerprint can help future-proof your fraud strategy and reduce friction for a seamless customer journey, then you should book a meeting with us at the Merchant Risk Council 2023. Our experts will be on site to discuss how easily Fingerprint can be implemented with just a few lines of code.

Plus, all qualified attendees who book a meeting with us will automatically be entered to win a pair of Apple AirPods Max!

Meet us on site: Book a meeting now

Additionally, We’re co-hosting an event with Spec on March 8th from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at Javier’s at the Aria, where you can enjoy tacos, tequila, margaritas, and mingle with other fraud fighters. At this event, you will learn more about Fingerprint, a device identification platform that uses browser fingerprinting and device identification to detect and prevent fraud across multiple use cases.

Companies in the eCommerce space use Fingerprint to keep chargebacks to a minimum and protect their bottom-line and seller reputation. Fingerprint Pro allows these companies to input our visitorId into their data models and quickly catch more fraud attempts, as it provides them with more insight into patterns of behavior, such as friendly fraud or coupon and promo abuse.

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