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May 3, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at Fintech Nexus 2023

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Sadie Cearns-LoobyContributing Writer
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The Fingerprint team is attending Fintech Nexus 2023 in NYC, May 10-11, 2023! We will be participating in Fraud Fight Club, About-Fraud’s premier fraud fighting event happening in conjunction with Fintech Nexus 2023. 

Fraud finds its way into all steps of a financial transaction. Fingerprint, the world’s most accurate device identifier, can identify users along each step of the way.

With just a few lines of code, you can:

  • Identify users from start to finish of every transaction. 
  • Prevent account takeover without compromising user experience.
  • Increase approval rates of loan applications with streamlined identification.
  • Stop card cracking and credit card testing with stolen credentials.

Meet us on-site

If you’re interested in learning how Fingerprint can protect your transactions, users, and company reputation, book a meeting with us at booth #237. You’ll have the opportunity to speak with one of our experts on-site to learn how Fingerprint can identify and protect against fraudulent behavior using highly accurate device identification. Plus, you’ll be entered to win a Meta Quest 2!

We’re excited to see you there!

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