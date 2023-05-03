Meet the Fingerprint team at Fintech Nexus 2023

The Fingerprint team is attending Fintech Nexus 2023 in NYC, May 10-11, 2023! We will be participating in Fraud Fight Club, About-Fraud’s premier fraud fighting event happening in conjunction with Fintech Nexus 2023.
Fraud finds its way into all steps of a financial transaction. Fingerprint, the world’s most accurate device identifier, can identify users along each step of the way.
With just a few lines of code, you can:
- Identify users from start to finish of every transaction.
- Prevent account takeover without compromising user experience.
- Increase approval rates of loan applications with streamlined identification.
- Stop card cracking and credit card testing with stolen credentials.
Fingerprint can protect your transactions, users, and company reputation. Fingerprint can identify and protect against fraudulent behavior using 99.5% accurate device identification.
