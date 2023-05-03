Meet the Fingerprint team at Fintech Nexus 2023

May 3, 2023
Sadie Cearns-Looby photo
Sadie Cearns-LoobyEvent Marketing Manager
May 3, 2023
Fintech nexus promo image

The Fingerprint team is attending Fintech Nexus 2023 in NYC, May 10-11, 2023! We will be participating in Fraud Fight Club, About-Fraud’s premier fraud fighting event happening in conjunction with Fintech Nexus 2023. 

Fraud finds its way into all steps of a financial transaction. Fingerprint, the world’s most accurate device identifier, can identify users along each step of the way.

With just a few lines of code, you can:

  • Identify users from start to finish of every transaction. 
  • Prevent account takeover without compromising user experience.
  • Increase approval rates of loan applications with streamlined identification.
  • Stop card cracking and credit card testing with stolen credentials.

Meet us on-site

If you’re interested in learning how Fingerprint can protect your transactions, users, and company reputation, book a meeting with us at booth #237. You’ll have the opportunity to speak with one of our experts on-site to learn how Fingerprint can identify and protect against fraudulent behavior using 99.5% accurate device identification. Plus, you’ll be entered to win a Meta Quest 2!

We’re excited to see you there!

All article tags

  • Announcements

Related Articles

iso 27001 icon
April 28, 2023

Announcing our ISO 27001 certification

Fingerprint is proud to announce our recent ISO 27001 certification, ensuring the highest level of data protection. Learn why an ISO 27001 certification is important for organizations of all sizes.

Fingerprint 2023 team photo
March 8, 2023

Fingerprint crosses 1 billion API calls and triples revenue and users, all in just one year

We’re excited to share our exponential growth in FY23, including tripling our revenue and crossing 1B monthly API calls. We share those milestones and more.

Merchant Risk Council 2023
February 23, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at Merchant Risk Council 2023

Book a meeting with Fingerprint at Merchant Risk Council 2023 in Las Vegas March 6-9 to learn how we can future-proof your fraud strategy and reduce friction for a seamless customer journey.

DeveloperWeek Image
February 3, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at DeveloperWeek 2023

Meet Fingerprint at booth #304 at DeveloperWeek in Oakland, California on February 16th & 17th to hear how Fingerprint identifies anonymous users and prevents fraud with high accuracy device identification.

iso 27001 icon
April 28, 2023

Announcing our ISO 27001 certification

Fingerprint is proud to announce our recent ISO 27001 certification, ensuring the highest level of data protection. Learn why an ISO 27001 certification is important for organizations of all sizes.

Fingerprint 2023 team photo
March 8, 2023

Fingerprint crosses 1 billion API calls and triples revenue and users, all in just one year

We’re excited to share our exponential growth in FY23, including tripling our revenue and crossing 1B monthly API calls. We share those milestones and more.

Merchant Risk Council 2023
February 23, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at Merchant Risk Council 2023

Book a meeting with Fingerprint at Merchant Risk Council 2023 in Las Vegas March 6-9 to learn how we can future-proof your fraud strategy and reduce friction for a seamless customer journey.

DeveloperWeek Image
February 3, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at DeveloperWeek 2023

Meet Fingerprint at booth #304 at DeveloperWeek in Oakland, California on February 16th & 17th to hear how Fingerprint identifies anonymous users and prevents fraud with high accuracy device identification.