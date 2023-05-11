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May 11, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at FinovateSpring 2023

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Sadie Cearns-LoobyContributing Writer
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The Fingerprint team is attending FinovateSpring in San Francisco, May 23-25, 2023! At FinovateSpring, you will discover the competitive edge you need to survive and thrive with the threat of ever-evolving fraud.

Future-proof your fraud prevention strategy with the world’s most accurate device identifier. Book a meeting with us at FinovateSpring 2023 to learn how Fingerprint helps financial institutions detect fraud before it happens.

With just a few lines of code, you can:

  • Prevent account takeover without compromising user experience.
  • Increase loan application approval rates with highly accurate user identification.
  • Enhance your fraud and risk modeling with machine learning to better identify returning users.

Meet us on-site

If you’re interested in learning how Fingerprint can protect your transactions, users, and company reputation using highly accurate device identification, book a meeting with us at booth #408.

You’ll have the opportunity to speak with one of our experts on-site to learn how Fingerprint’s solution compares to legacy solutions that typically provide 50-60% accuracy. Plus, you’ll be entered to win a YETI Hopper Cooler!

Stop by our speaking session

Alex Melton, Technical Product Manager here at Fingerprint will be speaking at FinovateSpring 2023! He'll be discussing how device identification can help detect and prevent account takeover on May 25, 2023 at 1:55pm. View the session details here and see you there!

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