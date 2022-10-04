Meet Fingerprint at Money 20/20 2022

Meet Fingerprint at Booth #3504 at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas to hear how Fingerprint can increase approval rates and prevent financial fraud with high-accuracy device identification.

Fingerprint is a device identification platform that identifies returning users with 99.5% accuracy using browser fingerprinting and device identification to detect and prevent fraud across multiple use cases. Companies within the financial services space use Fingerprint to tackle instances of payment fraud like credential stuffing, account takeover, and more. Fingerprint Pro allows these companies to input our visitorId into their data models and immediately see an increase in the number of fraud attempts caught as they have much more insight into patterns of behavior, such as the number of failed login attempts or chargebacks caused.

Book a meeting with us at Money 2020 and speak with one of our experts on-site. You'll learn how Fingerprint:

Helps future proof your fraud strategy

Is easy to implement with just a few lines of code

Lowers friction for a seamless customer journey

All qualified attendees who book a meeting with us will receive a $100 Visa gift card after the event.