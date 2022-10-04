Announcements Articles

Visit Fingerprint at Money 20/20, Booth #3504, to see how our device identification technology prevents financial fraud.
Discover the benefits of Fingerprint’s Cloudflare integration and how it simplifies setting up fraud protection.
Explore Fingerprint's new website section showcasing how accurate device identification combats common online fraud.
Join our bi-weekly product overview and live Q&A to learn the basics of our product and its use cases.
Fingerprint expands its dedicated support resources for their open source GitHub library.
We are excited to announce the launch in India (Mumbai) in order to comply with India's personal data protection requirements, and improve performance.
Exciting news: We've raised a $32M Series B to further our solutions in visitor identification and fraud prevention.
Learn about all the new features and updates for Fingerprint Pro as of November 2021.
Proud to announce our SOC 2 Type 1 report, affirming our commitment to high-level security and privacy. Available on request.
Join our Discord to discuss our open source Javascript browser fingerprinting library, as well as our paid SaaS product, Fingerprint Pro.
Our visitor identification API secures $8M in funding to enhance our capabilities in detecting fraudulent activity.