Announcements Articles

Meet Fingerprint at Money 20/20 2022
October 4, 2022

Meet Fingerprint at Money 20/20 2022

Visit Fingerprint at Money 20/20, Booth #3504, to see how our device identification technology prevents financial fraud.

  • Announcements
Announcing our Cloudflare Integration Wizard
September 23, 2022

Announcing our Cloudflare Integration Wizard

Discover the benefits of Fingerprint’s Cloudflare integration and how it simplifies setting up fraud protection.

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Four Ways to use Fingerprint Pro
August 16, 2022

Four Ways to use Fingerprint Pro

Explore Fingerprint's new website section showcasing how accurate device identification combats common online fraud.

You’re Invited! Join us for Fingerprint Pro Office Hours
July 28, 2022

You’re Invited! Join us for Fingerprint Pro Office Hours

Join our bi-weekly product overview and live Q&A to learn the basics of our product and its use cases.

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Announcing dedicated support for Fingerprint Open Source Library
February 25, 2022

Announcing dedicated support for Fingerprint Open Source Library

Fingerprint expands its dedicated support resources for their open source GitHub library.

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Fingerprint launches India data hosting
January 19, 2022

Fingerprint launches India data hosting

We are excited to announce the launch in India (Mumbai) in order to comply with India's personal data protection requirements, and improve performance.

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$32M series B funding
November 9, 2021

$32M series B funding

Exciting news: We've raised a $32M Series B to further our solutions in visitor identification and fraud prevention.

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Product Update - November 2021
November 8, 2021

Product Update - November 2021

Learn about all the new features and updates for Fingerprint Pro as of November 2021.

Fingerprint Announces SOC 2 Type I Compliance
August 24, 2021

Fingerprint Announces SOC 2 Type I Compliance

Proud to announce our SOC 2 Type 1 report, affirming our commitment to high-level security and privacy. Available on request.

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Fingerprint Discord
June 15, 2021

Fingerprint Discord

Join our Discord to discuss our open source Javascript browser fingerprinting library, as well as our paid SaaS product, Fingerprint Pro.

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Fingerprint Raises $8M Series A to Solve Online Fraud
February 11, 2021

Fingerprint Raises $8M Series A to Solve Online Fraud

Our visitor identification API secures $8M in funding to enhance our capabilities in detecting fraudulent activity.

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