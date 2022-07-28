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July 28, 2022

You’re Invited! Join us for Fingerprint Pro Office Hours

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Courtney RoginContributing Writer
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New to Fingerprint Pro? Using our open-source browser fingerprinting project, FingerprintJS, and want to learn more about our Pro version? Just generally interested in what we do?

We’re now hosting a product overview & onboarding and live Q&A session every other week on Tuesdays at 10:00 am US Pacific/1:00 pm US Eastern.

A member of our Customer Success team will cover the basics of our product and use cases. They will walk you through the Dashboard, our documentation, and some everyday use cases such as credential stuffing, payment fraud, and personalization—all possible with Fingerprint Pro.

We’ll cover a few ways Fingerprint Pro can be a valuable addition to your fraud & risk management programs, including: 

  • Securing your customer accounts from credential stuffing or other account takeover attacks.
  • Accurately identifying the anonymous visitors and users on your website, including returning visitors, with industry-leading accuracy.
  • Enforcing rules that filter out visitors with a history of suspicious activity.
  • Protecting bottom line revenue with paywall enforcement and account sharing prevention strategies.

You’ll also have the opportunity to ask live questions about the topics covered and any other questions; this includes any general functionality questions in case you’re not a Pro user (yet!).

Register here for an upcoming session; be sure to attend because these sessions are live and will not be recorded. Don’t miss all the great walkthroughs and your opportunity to get questions answered live by our Customer Success team.

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