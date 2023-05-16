We're now available on the Auth0 Marketplace!

May 16, 2023
Courtney Rogin photo
Courtney RoginSenior Manager, Corporate Marketing
May 16, 2023
Auth0 marketplace announcement

We are excited to announce that Okta Customer Identity Cloud (CIC) customers can now integrate Fingerprint Pro, the world’s most accurate device identifier, to reduce instances of fraud and improve the user experience. 

Our Fingerprint Pro integration produces a highly accurate device ID that integrates with Okta/Auth0’s identity and access management (IAM) platform to enhance the security of every stage of the customer journey. Powered by Fingerprint Pro’s device identification technology, this new integration identifies unique returning devices with more than 99% accuracy. 

With our Fingerprint Pro integration, Okta customers gain access to the following benefits:

  • Highly accurate fraud detection and prevention resources – Fingerprint Pro uses 100+ device signals and machine learning to accurately identify unique visitors and prevent fraud, including instances of account takeover, account sharing, promo abuse, and payment fraud.
  • Isolate illegitimate and reward trusted users – Fingerprint Pro isolates flagged users and keeps your trusted users’ experience streamlined. Device identification helps eliminate unnecessary hurdles users face during sign-up, login, and checkout. 
  • Built for developers – Fingerprint Pro offers easy-to-implement APIs and SDKs, providing developers access to sophisticated identification techniques that work reliably even as browsers and identification methods change across internet browsers. 

You can learn more about our new Okta/Auth0 integration on our marketplace listing and read our full press release about this integration.

Related Articles

open source summit promo image
May 4, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at Open Source Summit 2023

Learn more about the #1 browser fingerprinting library on GitHub. Stop by our booth S17 during Open Source Summit 2023 to learn more about FingerprintJS and Fingerprint Pro.

fintech nexus promo image
May 3, 2023

Meet the Fingerprint team at Fintech Nexus 2023

If you're looking to protect your transactions, users, and company reputation, book a meeting with Fingerprint during Fintech Nexus 2023. Chat with one of our experts on-site to learn how our 99.5% accurate device identification can protect against fraudulent behavior.

iso 27001 icon
April 28, 2023

Announcing our ISO 27001 certification

Fingerprint is proud to announce our recent ISO 27001 certification, ensuring the highest level of data protection. Learn why an ISO 27001 certification is important for organizations of all sizes.

Fingerprint 2023 team photo
March 8, 2023

Fingerprint crosses 1 billion API calls and triples revenue and users, all in just one year

We’re excited to share our exponential growth in FY23, including tripling our revenue and crossing 1B monthly API calls. We share those milestones and more.

