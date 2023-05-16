We're now available on the Auth0 Marketplace!

We are excited to announce that Okta Customer Identity Cloud (CIC) customers can now integrate Fingerprint Pro, the world’s most accurate device identifier, to reduce instances of fraud and improve the user experience.

Our Fingerprint Pro integration produces a highly accurate device ID that integrates with Okta/Auth0’s identity and access management (IAM) platform to enhance the security of every stage of the customer journey. Powered by Fingerprint Pro’s device identification technology, this new integration identifies unique returning devices with more than 99% accuracy.

With our Fingerprint Pro integration, Okta customers gain access to the following benefits:

Highly accurate fraud detection and prevention resources – Fingerprint Pro uses 100+ device signals and machine learning to accurately identify unique visitors and prevent fraud, including instances of account takeover, account sharing, promo abuse, and payment fraud.

– Fingerprint Pro uses 100+ device signals and machine learning to accurately identify unique visitors and prevent fraud, including instances of account takeover, account sharing, promo abuse, and payment fraud. Isolate illegitimate and reward trusted users – Fingerprint Pro isolates flagged users and keeps your trusted users’ experience streamlined. Device identification helps eliminate unnecessary hurdles users face during sign-up, login, and checkout.

– Fingerprint Pro isolates flagged users and keeps your trusted users’ experience streamlined. Device identification helps eliminate unnecessary hurdles users face during sign-up, login, and checkout. Built for developers – Fingerprint Pro offers easy-to-implement APIs and SDKs, providing developers access to sophisticated identification techniques that work reliably even as browsers and identification methods change across internet browsers.

You can learn more about our new Okta/Auth0 integration on our marketplace listing and read our full press release about this integration.