Keshia Rose Articles
Keshia Rose's Articles
How to prevent mobile fraud in embedded browsers
Embedded browsers like webviews and Chrome Custom Tabs make mobile flows fast to launch, but create session and fraud challenges. Learn how Fingerprint’s device intelligence can help you recognize users and maintain secure, seamless experiences.
- Smart Signals
- Anti-fraud technology
Client-side vs. server-side fingerprinting to prevent account takeover
Client-side-only fingerprinting can’t block modern account takeover attacks. Discover how fraudsters exploit infostealers and browser tampering and why server-side device intelligence is critical.
- Account takeover
- Fingerprinting
Why Cloudflare's Pay-Per-Crawl alone won't stop AI agents
Cloudflare’s pay per crawl is a big step forward for content monetization, but it’s not enough on its own. Learn how pairing it with Fingerprint’s device intelligence closes the gaps and keeps your content protected from advanced bots and scrapers.
- Bot detection
- AI agent detection
How to detect location spoofing and prevent fraud
Location spoofing is a growing fraud tactic used to bypass geo restrictions, pricing, and compliance. Learn how to detect fake locations before they cause damage.
- VPN detection
- Anti-fraud technology
- Fingerprinting
- Privacy
How to detect click farm fraud in 2025
Click farm fraud drains ad spend and skews engagement data. Learn the latest detection and prevention strategies to keep your campaigns clean.
- Bot detection
- Anti-fraud technology
Bank fraud detection in 2025: The ultimate guide to prevention
Bank fraud is evolving rapidly. Discover the most common attack types and how device intelligence empowers fraud teams to detect and stop threats in real time.
- Fintech
- Payment fraud
TLS fingerprinting: What it is and how it works
TLS is a cryptographic protocol that encrypts internet traffic for online security. It aids in understanding network activity and preventing fraud.
- Fingerprinting
The limits of JA3 fingerprinting: Why it fails at accurate device identification
Discover JA3 fingerprinting, its uses in device identification, its limitations, and what's needed for robust identification.
- Fingerprinting
- Engineering
How to detect a VPN to prevent fraud in 2026
Learn VPN detection methods including database validation, timezone mismatch, OS mismatch & more. Detecting VPNs better identify users and prevents fraud.
- VPN detection
- Smart Signals
- Engineering
Device fingerprinting: What it is, how it works + examples
Learn how security teams use device fingerprinting to track users, uncover hidden threats, and shut down fraud before it starts.
- Fingerprinting
Guest checkout fraud: How to stop repeat offenders
Allowing guest checkouts boosts conversion rates but also opens the door to repeated anonymous payment fraud. Learn how to detect and stop fraudsters while maintaining a seamless experience for legitimate shoppers.
- E-commerce
- Payment fraud
- Tutorials
What is new account fraud & how to prevent it
Fake accounts are easy to create and hard to catch. Learn how new account fraud works and see exactly how to stop it with Fingerprint’s device intelligence.
- Gaming
- iGaming
- New account fraud
- Anti-fraud technology
- Tutorials
- Fraud Glossary