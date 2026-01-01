Automation and Bot Detection_

Don't just detect bots.
Identify AI agents, too.

Go beyond simple bot detection. Differentiate the types of automation on your site for more intelligent traffic handling and stronger fraud defense.

Detect authorized AI agents
with 100% accuracy.

Our industry-leading ecosystem gives you unparalleled visibility into your automated traffic.

Stop impersonation
and AI-powered fraud

Sign In

user@example.com

•••••••••
Sign In
ClaudeBot

Verify AI Agents
with confidence

ChatGPT Agent

Signed

Verified AI Agent

Distinguish trusted agents
from malicious bots

acme.com/cart
Shopping Cart (2 items)

Leather jacket

Size: L, Burgundy

Leather jacket

Size: L, Burgundy

Checkout
Analyzing
Authorized AI Agent Detection

Allow. Enrich. Throttle. Block.

Fine-tune how you handle different agentic traffic types while stopping fraud, scraping, and abuse.

Identify AI agents with 100% certainty through our signed agent ecosystem

How it works

Cryptographically 
verify every AI agent.

Get a reliable, unambiguous signal 
and take action on your agentic traffic.

AI agents are cryptographically signed by their provider

Each trusted provider cryptographically signs their outgoing requests, adding a verifiable, tamper-proof identity with every call.

1POST /api/checkout HTTP/1.1
2Host: example.com
3
4Signature-Agent: "https://openai.com"
5Signature: sig1=:pS3mH5s9...
6Signature-Input: sig1=("@authority"
7"signature-agent");keyid="openai-key-2024"
8
9
10
pending

More context. More confidence.

Gain richer insights from Smart Signals to power intelligent fraud defense and automation initiatives.

Developer tools
AI Agent detection
Anti detect browsers
Residential proxy detection
Virtual machine detection
High Activity Device

Scale up automation programs securely. Allow trusted AI agents to do repetitive tasks like data retrieval and multi-step workflows.

Stay ahead of AI-driven fraud to stop threats. Mitigate fake account creation, automated submissions, viewbotting, and promo abuse.

Detect and deter advanced bot attacks. Recognize suspicious
threat patterns, activity, and unauthorized access to stop fraud.

Protect your users and revenue. Give AI agents permission to act while maintaining clear safeguards against malicious activity.

Fingerprint MCP Server

Connect tools like ChatGPT or Claude and use natural-language prompts to analyze traffic,
uncover patterns, and investigate suspicious or automated activity.

Explore Fingerprint MCP

Using my Fingerprint data, list out the top 10 most suspicious visitor IDs over the past 2 weeks and summarize why they appear to be suspicious
ClickValue
Fingerprint helped us solve a very specific challenge: identifying AI agent traffic and making that data available in GA4. We gained visibility into a growing traffic source that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Edwin De Brouwer

Lead CRO @ ClickValue

Get started on your own.

Add AI Agent Detection to your workspace in less than 10 minutes.

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Self-Serve
Enterprise

Get help from our team.

We'll help customize your
setup for AI Agent Detection.

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