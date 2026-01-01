Automation and Bot Detection_
Don't just detect bots.
Identify AI agents, too.
Go beyond simple bot detection. Differentiate the types of automation on your site for more intelligent traffic handling and stronger fraud defense.
Detect authorized AI agents
with 100% accuracy.
Our industry-leading ecosystem gives you unparalleled visibility into your automated traffic.
Stop impersonation
and AI-powered fraud
Sign In
user@example.com
Verify AI Agents
with confidence
ChatGPT Agent
Signed
Distinguish trusted agents
from malicious bots
Leather jacket
Size: L, Burgundy
Leather jacket
Size: L, Burgundy
Allow. Enrich. Throttle. Block.
Fine-tune how you handle different
agentic traffic types while stopping fraud, scraping, and abuse.
Identify AI agents with 100% certainty through our signed agent ecosystem
Identify AI agents with 100% certainty through our signed agent ecosystem
Cryptographically
verify every AI agent.
Get a reliable, unambiguous signal
and take action on your agentic traffic.
AI agents are cryptographically signed by their provider
Each trusted provider cryptographically signs their outgoing requests, adding a verifiable, tamper-proof identity with every call.
More context. More confidence.
Gain richer insights from Smart Signals to power intelligent fraud defense and automation initiatives.
Scale up automation programs securely. Allow trusted AI agents to do repetitive tasks like data retrieval and multi-step workflows.
Stay ahead of AI-driven fraud to stop threats. Mitigate fake account creation, automated submissions, viewbotting, and promo abuse.
Detect and deter advanced bot attacks. Recognize suspicious
threat patterns, activity, and unauthorized access to stop fraud.
Protect your users and revenue. Give AI agents permission to act while maintaining clear safeguards against malicious activity.
Scale up automation programs securely. Allow trusted AI agents to do repetitive tasks like data retrieval and multi-step workflows.
Stay ahead of AI-driven fraud to stop threats. Mitigate fake account creation, automated submissions, viewbotting, and promo abuse.
Detect and deter advanced bot attacks. Recognize suspicious
threat patterns, activity, and unauthorized access to stop fraud.
Protect your users and revenue. Give AI agents permission to act while maintaining clear safeguards against malicious activity.
Fingerprint MCP Server
Connect tools like ChatGPT or Claude and use natural-language prompts to analyze traffic,
uncover patterns, and investigate suspicious or automated activity.
Using my Fingerprint data, list out the top 10 most suspicious visitor IDs over the past 2 weeks and summarize why they appear to be suspicious
Fingerprint helped us solve a very specific challenge: identifying AI agent traffic and making that data available in GA4. We gained visibility into a growing traffic source that would otherwise go unnoticed.
Edwin De Brouwer
Lead CRO @ ClickValue
Get started on your own.
Add AI Agent Detection to your workspace in less than 10 minutes.