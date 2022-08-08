You have an account sharing problem, you just don’t know how big it is.

What is Account Sharing?

Account Sharing describes the behavior of a user sharing their account login information so that subscription services can be spread out across multiple users. While Account Sharing can be cost-effective for users, it can destroy business models, significantly reduce the efficiency of economies of scale, enhance the risk of a 3rd party Account Takeover (ATO) and create messy questions of account ownership. A recent example shows Netflix loses $6B per year due to Account Sharing.

Why is Account Sharing Prevention Important?

Measuring and understanding Account Sharing user behavior is incredibly important to most businesses. There are many factors to why this is the case including:

Lost Revenue

Reduced Economies of Scale

Inaccurate/Reduced User Metrics

Increased Security Risk for Users

Account Ownership Claims

How to Increase Account Growth, by Identifying & Preventing Account Sharing

