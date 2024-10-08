Juraj Uhlar's Articles

Developer experience engineer at Fingerprint. Web and open-source enthusiast. Constant reader, occasional writer.
Learn how you can identify all your visitors with maximum possible accuracy with the Fingerprint Fastly VCL integration in this quick implementation guide.
Detect VPN usage and spoofed locations with fingerprint VPN detection to apply content restrictions or regional features.
Dive into SMS fraud prevention with our comprehensive guide, covering types, impacts, and detection methods.
Integrate Fingerprint Bot Detection with your Web Application Firewall and dynamically block IP addresses linked to past bot visits.
Address account sharing impacts with our tutorial on detection techniques and converting users into paying customers.
Discover if letterboxing can effectively prevent browser fingerprinting in our detailed exploration of the technique.