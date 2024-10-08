Juraj Uhlar photo

Juraj Uhlar

Role

Senior Engineer, Developer Experience

Bio

Developer experience engineer at Fingerprint. Web and open-source enthusiast. Constant reader, occasional writer.

Juraj Uhlar Articles

Juraj Uhlar's Articles

Image for Fastly VCL blog
October 8, 2024

Identify 100% of your visitors with Fingerprint + Fastly

Learn how you can identify all your visitors with maximum possible accuracy with the Fingerprint Fastly VCL integration in this quick implementation guide.

How to Use VPN Detection to Prevent Location Spoofing Fraud
May 1, 2024

How to Use VPN Detection to Prevent Location Spoofing Fraud

Detect VPN usage and spoofed locations with fingerprint VPN detection to apply content restrictions or regional features.

[Tutorial] What Is SMS Fraud? How to Detect and Prevent SMS Pumping Fraud
April 24, 2024

How to detect and prevent SMS pumping fraud

Dive into SMS fraud prevention with our comprehensive guide, covering types, impacts, and detection methods.

Integrate Fingerprint Bot Detection with your Web Application Firewall and dynamically block IP addresses linked to past bot visits.
January 24, 2024

How to Identify and Block Bots in Your Firewall

Integrate Fingerprint Bot Detection with your Web Application Firewall and dynamically block IP addresses linked to past bot visits.

How to Increase Revenue by Identifying & Preventing Account Sharing
October 18, 2023

Account Sharing: The Step-By-Step Prevention Guide

Address account sharing impacts with our tutorial on detection techniques and converting users into paying customers.

letterboxing
March 21, 2023

Can letterboxing prevent browser fingerprinting?

Discover if letterboxing can effectively prevent browser fingerprinting in our detailed exploration of the technique.