Ship device intelligence with agents today

Connect your AI tools to Fingerprint, then configure and add device intelligence to your app straight from your editor or terminal.

Or open in Claude Code, Codex, Cursor
AI agents

Use Fingerprint with AI

Have your agent add Fingerprint to your app, new or existing, without leaving your editor. Works with the tools your team already uses.

AI docs llms.txt
SKILLS.md

Give your AI the skills
to build with Fingerprint

Full, up-to-date documentation without copy-pasting. Enable AI to detect your stack, install the correct SDK, wire up identification, and add the server-side verification that runs Fingerprint securely.

Get API keys

  • Cursor

    Install the Fingerprint plugin from the Cursor Directory.

    View in directory

  • Claude Code

    Add the plugin repository, then install in your project.

    claude plugin marketplace add fingerprintjs/skills
    claude plugin install fingerprint@fingerprint

  • Codex

    Add the plugin repository, then install in your project.

    codex plugin marketplace add fingerprintjs/skills
    codex plugin add fingerprint@fingerprint
CLI

Add Fingerprint by CLI
using one command

The CLI detects your stack, provisions API keys for your workspace, and writes the integration directly in your app: client-side identification, server-side verification, and a protected action wired end-to-end.

GitHub
~/Dev/dashboard
javi@MacBook-Pro dashboard %  Welcome to the Fingerprint CLI. Fingerprint identifies returning browsers and devices with a stable visitor ID. Smart Signals add device intelligence to help detect bots and suspicious activity. This CLI sets up Fingerprint end to end. It detects your stack, provisions API keys, and writes the integration into your code. Sign in or create an account to get started. Commands fingerprint           this guided setup, start to finish fingerprint integrate add Fingerprint to the repo in this directory fingerprint keys      print a public or secret API key fingerprint whoami    show the signed-in workspace fingerprint --help    every command and flagDo you already have a Fingerprint account? Yes — log inSign inOpening your browser...Waiting for you to finish in the browser. Please return here when you’re done...Signed in workspace sub_fp39EpE2neBgjsintegrateAnalyzing projectRepository  ~/Dev/fingerprint-sample-stacks/stacks/nextjsLayout      single appApps found  nextjs JavaScript · npm · nextFrontend    next (.)Backend     not foundSkills      fingerprint-nextjs
MCP server

Use the Fingerprint MCP
for natural language analysis

Point Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor or any MCP client01 at Fingerprint to query events, detect anomalies, investigate fraud, and manage your workspace through natural language prompts.

MCP docs

  1. Claude

    Add to Claude

  2. ChatGPT

    Add to ChatGPT

  3. Cursor

    Add to Cursor

Frequently asked questions

Fingerprint gives AI coding agents the tools and guidance to integrate device intelligence into your app, from installing the right SDK to adding server-side verification. Through the Fingerprint MCP server, AI tools can also query your identification data, investigate suspicious activity, and manage your workspace using natural language.

Integrate Fingerprint with AI today

Onboard your AI coding agent and it handles the rest.

Read the docs