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╭─ ─╮ ███████ ╗ ██ ╗ ███ ╗ ██ ╗ ██████ ╗ ███████ ╗ ██████ ╗ ██████ ╗ ██████ ╗ ██ ╗ ███ ╗ ██ ╗ ████████ ╗ ██ ╔════╝ ██ ║ ████ ╗ ██ ║ ██ ╔════╝ ██ ╔════╝ ██ ╔══ ██ ╗ ██ ╔══ ██ ╗ ██ ╔══ ██ ╗ ██ ║ ████ ╗ ██ ║╚══ ██ ╔══╝ █████ ╗ ██ ║ ██ ╔ ██ ╗ ██ ║ ██ ║ ███ ╗ █████ ╗ ██████ ╔╝ ██████ ╔╝ ██████ ╔╝ ██ ║ ██ ╔ ██ ╗ ██ ║ ██ ║ ██ ╔══╝ ██ ║ ██ ║╚ ██ ╗ ██ ║ ██ ║ ██ ║ ██ ╔══╝ ██ ╔══ ██ ╗ ██ ╔═══╝ ██ ╔══ ██ ╗ ██ ║ ██ ║╚ ██ ╗ ██ ║ ██ ║ ██ ║ ██ ║ ██ ║ ╚ ████ ║╚ ██████ ╔╝ ███████ ╗ ██ ║ ██ ║ ██ ║ ██ ║ ██ ║ ██ ║ ██ ║ ╚ ████ ║ ██ ║ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═╝ ╰─ v0.1.0 ─╯ Welcome to the Fingerprint CLI. Fingerprint identifies returning browsers and devices with a stable visitor ID. Smart Signals add device intelligence to help detect bots and suspicious activity. This CLI sets up Fingerprint end to end. It detects your stack, provisions API keys, and writes the integration into your code. Sign in or create an account to get started. Commands fingerprint this guided setup, start to finish fingerprint integrate add Fingerprint to the repo in this directory fingerprint keys print a public or secret API key fingerprint whoami show the signed-in workspace fingerprint --help every command and flag ✔ Do you already have a Fingerprint account? Yes — log in ◇ Sign in │ Opening your browser... │ │ Waiting for you to finish in the browser. Please return here when you’re done... ✔ Signed in workspace sub_fp39EpE2neBgjs │ integrate │ ◇ Analyzing project │ Repository ~/Dev/fingerprint-sample-stacks/stacks/nextjs │ Layout single app │ │ Apps found │ nextjs JavaScript · npm · next │ │ Frontend next (.) │ Backend not found │ │ Skills fingerprint-nextjs