Device authentication_ Device authentication_
Streamlined authentication.
Powered by device intelligence. Streamlined authentication.
Powered by device intelligence.
Faster logins. Faster transactions. Happier customers. Build stronger, smoother auth flows for your site. Faster logins. Faster transactions. Happier customers.
Build stronger, smoother auth flows for your site.
Top brands trust us to strengthen their authentication
Why Fingerprint_
Take the friction out of
user authentication Take the friction out of
user authentication
Deliver seamless logins Deliver seamless logins
Recognize trusted users and authenticate in the background, with no extra steps. Recognize trusted users and authenticate in the background, with no extra steps.
Speed up transactions Speed up transactions
Give trusted customers faster purchase paths, even when they’re logged out. Give trusted customers faster purchase paths, even when they’re logged out.
Block bad actors Block bad actors
Detect and stop credential stuffing, mule networks, and synthetic identities in real time. Detect and stop credential stuffing, mule networks, and synthetic identities in real time.
Eliminate unneeded MFA Eliminate unneeded MFA
Serve targeted security challenges based on real risk, decreasing OTP costs. Serve targeted security challenges based on real risk, decreasing OTP costs.
Recognize visitors. Reduce friction for
real users. Catch risk instantly.Recognize visitors. Reduce friction for
real users. Catch risk instantly.
Step 1/4Step 1
Martin trusted user is trying to log in to his account. As usual.
Identify visitors persistently over time
Distinguish between traffic types. Reduce friction for previously authenticated users.
Reduce login frustrations
Skip unnecessary MFA and step-up challenges. Flag risky sessions in real time.
Make better-informed decisions
Add deeper detection to your fraud engines. Strengthen trust in your auth flows.
Smart Signals_
Advanced risk indicators
for stronger auth at scale Advanced risk indicators
for stronger auth at scale
Smart Signals are 20+ bleeding-edge attributes to help you spot fraudulent behavior and malicious activity on your site. Smart Signals are 20+ bleeding-edge attributes to help you spot fraudulent behavior and malicious activity on your site.
Suspect Score
Understand risk at-a-glance with a tailored score based on your custom inputs.Understand risk at-a-glance with a tailored score based on your custom inputs.
{
"suspect_score": 12
}
Social proof_
How Skipify recognized 70% of return shoppers instantly for frictionless checkout How Skipify recognized 70% of return shoppers instantly for frictionless checkout
$1 Billion +
7 Billion +
100 Million +