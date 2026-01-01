Device authentication_

Streamlined authentication.
Powered by device intelligence.

Faster logins. Faster transactions. Happier customers. Build stronger, smoother auth flows for your site.

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Top brands trust us to strengthen their authentication

Why Fingerprint_

Take the friction out of
user authentication

Deliver seamless logins

Recognize trusted users and authenticate in the background, with no extra steps.

Speed up transactions

Give trusted customers faster purchase paths, even when they’re logged out.

Block bad actors

Detect and stop credential stuffing, mule networks, and synthetic identities in real time.

Eliminate unneeded MFA

Serve targeted security challenges based on real risk, decreasing OTP costs.

How it works

Recognize visitors. Reduce friction for
real users. Catch risk instantly.

See on GithubSee technical tutorial

Step 1/4

Martin trusted user is trying to log in to his account. As usual.

Identify visitors persistently over time

Distinguish between traffic types. Reduce friction for previously authenticated users.

Reduce login frustrations

Skip unnecessary MFA and step-up challenges. Flag risky sessions in real time.

Make better-informed decisions

Add deeper detection to your fraud engines. Strengthen trust in your auth flows.

Smart Signals_

Advanced risk indicators
for stronger auth at scale

Smart Signals are 20+ bleeding-edge attributes to help you spot fraudulent behavior and malicious activity on your site.

Suspect Score

Understand risk at-a-glance with a tailored score based on your custom inputs.

Suspect Score, signal 1 of 4
{
  "suspect_score": 12
}

Social proof_

How Skipify recognized 70% of return shoppers instantly for frictionless checkout

See how advanced visitor identification let them speed up transactions and authentications while reducing risk.
Read their story
Fingerprint is completely powering Skipify’s device recognition feature. It allows us to unify the returning shopper experience across all of our products — including those third-party iframes.
SkipifyMelissa RowlandsLead Software Engineer @ Skipify

$1 Billion +

in fraud losses prevented in the last 12 months_

7 Billion +

unique browsers and mobile devices identified annually_

100 Million +

real-time device intelligence API events per day_

Frequently
Asked Questions

MFA adds friction for every user, including legitimate ones. Fingerprint identifies the device behind each session first, so you can apply MFA selectively to risky logins instead of every login.

Ready to get started?

Explore on your own with a free trial or speak to one of our experts about an Enterprise plan.
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