Keshia Rose Articles
Keshia Rose's Articles
Webinar recap: How fintechs balance friction & security for returning users
Learn how Sokin & Banc of California enhance the returning user experience without sacrificing security.
- Fintech
- Authentication
Tutorial: Power fraud detection with real-time user insights for Recent Devices pages
Learn how to integrate Fingerprint’s device intelligence platform to create informative “recent devices” pages with real-time user insights. Step-by-step tutorial with code snippets for seamless setup.
- Account takeover
- Tutorials
How to meet geolocation requirements for regulatory compliance
Complying with geographic restrictions can be a headache. Learn how device intelligence exposes location spoofing techniques, revealing users' true locations, and helps businesses meet regulatory requirements while avoiding penalties.
- Anti-fraud technology
- KYC
The art of recognizing return users — without relying on cookies
Recognizing returning users, even without them logging in, lets you create personalized experiences that reduce friction and enhance engagement. Learn how accurate visitor identification can make every revisit feel seamless and welcoming.
- E-commerce
- Returning user experience
- User experience
- Tutorials
Tutorial: Outsmarting VPNs — prevent regional pricing fraud with true location detection
Discover how to detect true user locations so you can prevent regional pricing fraud and ensure fair pricing, even when users have their VPNs turned on.
- Anti-fraud technology
- Tutorials
Social engineering for fintech companies: A guide to preventing attacks
Learn how fintech companies can protect against social engineering attacks, with real-world examples, prevention strategies, and code snippets.
- Fintech
- Account takeover
- Anti-fraud technology
Building better chargeback cases with Fingerprint
Catch friendly fraudsters red-handed with Fingerprint visitor IDs. Prove who really made that “unauthorized” purchase and stop chargeback abuse.
- E-commerce
- Payment fraud
Unlocking the power of Smart Signals for fraud detection
Discover how to use Fingerprint’s most popular Smart Signals to prevent fraud and enhance user experiences by turning data into actionable insights.
- Bot detection
- Smart Signals
- Tutorials
How to prevent fraud when milliseconds matter
Learn how to manage quick actions from bots and password managers while ensuring security through strategic visitor identification timing and fraud prevention techniques.
- Anti-fraud technology
- Tutorials
Strengthening IAM login security against account takeovers
Step-by-step instructions on how to integrate Fingerprint with Auth0 to prevent account takeovers. Assess device risk, trigger MFA smartly, and confirm authenticated sessions.
- Account takeover
- Integrations
- Tutorials
Boosting login security with more than just passwords
Learn how login security can be reinforced without additional user friction by going beyond passwords and adding device intelligence and multi-factor authentication.
- Account takeover
- Anti-fraud technology
How frictionless authentication enhances security and UX
Frictionless authentication minimizes the need for complex, repetitive steps, making logins easier for legitimate users. Discover how businesses can use passive verification methods to enhance user experience without compromising security.
- Anti-fraud technology
- User experience