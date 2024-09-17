Keshia Rose Articles
Keshia Rose's Articles
Tutorial: How to protect accounts from brute force attacks
See how Fingerprint's device intelligence can help you identify and block brute force attempts, ensuring accounts stay secure while minimizing friction for legitimate users.
- Account takeover
- Bot detection
- Tutorials
Enhance fraud prevention with updatable events and fraud flags
Use Fingerprint to enrich identification events and tailor Suspect Scores for adaptive fraud prevention.
- Product Updates
[WEBINAR] Unlock the Power of Smart Signals and Enhance Your Fraud Prevention Strategies
In this on-demand webinar, we show you how to take advantage of these signals to protect your business and avoid fraudsters.
- Webinar
Security lessons learned from the Snowflake data breach
The Snowflake data breach exposed critical vulnerabilities. Learn how to enhance your business’ security measures without sacrificing user experience.
- Account takeover
- Fingerprinting
How to Build a Bot Detection Script From Scratch: A Step-by-Step Guide
Create a bot detection script with this guide, helping maintain your website's integrity against bot traffic.
- Bot detection
Canvas fingerprinting: What it is and how it works
Learn how canvas fingerprinting works, its business applications, and how to generate unique identifiers using HTML5 Canvas.
- Fingerprinting
- Web
How to detect and prevent SMS pumping fraud
Dive into SMS fraud prevention with our comprehensive guide, covering types, impacts, and detection methods.
- SMS fraud
Fingerprint vs Google Integrity API: Device intelligence comparison
Learn why Google's Play Integrity API alone isn't enough and how Fingerprint's Smart Signals can ensure robust app protection.
- Smart Signals
- Android
What is account creation fraud? How to prevent it
Protect your platform’s integrity by understanding and preventing fraudulent account creation.
- E-commerce
- Gaming
- Anti-fraud technology
- Tutorials
Browser Spoofing: What it is and how to detect it
Learn about browser tampering, its impact on security, user-driven changes to fingerprints, and advanced detection methods.
- Web
- Fingerprinting
- Smart Signals
Privacy-Focused Browser Settings: What Businesses Need To Know
Learn about privacy-focused settings in fraud risk assessment and how these settings impact browser detection.
- Fingerprinting
- Privacy
- Smart Signals
Product Update: Flag suspicious activity fast with our new Suspect Score
Introducing our latest update: the Suspect Score aggregates multiple signals to enhance your fraud prevention efforts.
- Product Updates