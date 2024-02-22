Keshia Rose Articles
Keshia Rose's Articles
How to detect mobile device factory reset
Understand how fraudsters exploit mobile device factory resets and how to detect suspicious patterns in this insightful article.
- Smart Signals
- Apple
- Android
How to Prevent Mobile Fraud by Detecting Jailbroken Phones
Understand the risks of jailbroken phones to mobile app security, why users jailbreak, and how to protect your services with detection.
- Smart Signals
- Apple
The Comprehensive Guide to Preventing Digital Payment BIN Attacks
Explore how Bank Identification Number (BIN) attacks work, their risks, and prevention strategies in digital payments.
- E-commerce
- Payment fraud
- Anti-fraud technology
Assessing trust in peer-to-peer lending platforms
Understand how browser-based signals enhance trust assessments in peer-to-peer lending for improved platform security.
- Anti-fraud technology
Bot-driven wire transfer fraud: How it works and prevention
Dive into bot-driven wire transfer fraud, exploring phishing, account takeovers, and prevention strategies.
- Bot detection
- Account takeover
- Anti-fraud technology
What is a DDoS attack? Understanding and prevention
Explore the nature of DDoS attacks, their impacts, and mitigation strategies in our detailed guide on online security.
- Bot detection
- Web
Open Banking: Benefits, fraud risks, and prevention
Understand open banking, its differences from traditional banking, benefits, risks, and fraud prevention measures.
- Account takeover
- Payment fraud
Product update: Analyze Fingerprint data with bulk CSV export
Introducing Bulk CSV Export from Fingerprint, streamlining data analysis for enhanced security and decision-making.
- Announcements
How to implement a paywall to prevent content bypass
Dive into paywall protection challenges and strategies for managing anonymous access on content sites.
- Paywall
Navigating the Risks of User-Initiated App Cloning
Mitigate risks with strategies for detecting and dealing with user-initiated app cloning and its impact on business security.
- Android
- Anti-fraud technology
- Smart Signals
Enhance visitor detection with Fingerprint's Akamai proxy integration
Learn to set up Fingerprint’s Akamai Proxy Integration for precise device recognition and improved visitor identification.
- Fingerprinting
- Tutorials
Announcing our Akamai Proxy Integration
Discover the new Akamai proxy integration by Fingerprint, enhancing visitor identification and fraud prevention.
- Announcements