Keshia Rose Articles
Keshia Rose's Articles
Optimize identification reliability with AWS CloudFront proxy integration
Boost your visitor identification accuracy despite ad-blockers and privacy settings with Fingerprint's AWS CloudFront Proxy Integration.
- Fingerprinting
Availability Changes to Our Cloud Proxy Integrations
As of November 1, 2023, Fingerprint's proxy integrations have new availability rules across our pricing plans.
- Announcements
- Product Updates
How to Provide Personalization to Anonymous Users
The majority of visitors to your website are anonymous. Discover ways to personalize their experience without needing them to sign in.
- Returning user experience
- Fingerprinting
- Web
- Tutorials
How to prevent coupon abuse
Learn strategies to mitigate coupon and promo abuse to safeguard your profit margins and enhance customer experiences.
- E-commerce
- Promo abuse
- Fingerprinting
- Tutorials
Maximize identification accuracy with Cloudflare proxy integration
Learn how Fingerprint Pro’s Cloudflare Proxy Integration aids in accurate device identification despite privacy policies.
- Fingerprinting
- Tutorials
Apple & Google Privacy Updates Webinar Recap
Get updated on the recent browser privacy changes from Apple and Google in this recap of our webinar with our co-founder and CTO Valentin Vasilyev.
- Fingerprinting
- Apple
- Privacy
How to Prevent Bots from Scraping Your Content
Protect your content from web scraping by reliably detecting bots and browser automation tools with Fingerprint Pro Bot Detection.
- Bot detection
- Fingerprinting
- Tutorials